Every Harley-Davidson Police Motorcycle Used In The U.S.

Over 3,400 police departments in the U.S. use Harley-Davidson as their motorcycle brand of choice. This is due to a long history of Harley-Davidson's involvement with police departments all over the country — and world. In 1908, the Detroit Police Department decided to add Harley-Davidson motorcycles to its fleet, figuring the speed and mobility of the bikes would help combat certain crimes (as opposed to the many cool cars eventually found in law-enforcement fleets). Other police departments across the United States joined soon after — by the 1920s, more than 3,000 departments and agencies were using Harley-Davidson bikes.

There are currently three Harley-Davidson motorcycles created specifically for police work: the Police Road Glide, the Police Electra Glide, and the Police Road King. The Police Road Glide has an aerodynamic design focused on speed. The Police Electra Glide is made for the comfort of officers who will be on bikes for long periods. And the Police Road King is meant to be a stylish yet practical choice for police forces. Harley-Davidson also offers a sidecar chassis made specifically for law enforcement.