Every Harley-Davidson Police Motorcycle Used In The U.S.
Over 3,400 police departments in the U.S. use Harley-Davidson as their motorcycle brand of choice. This is due to a long history of Harley-Davidson's involvement with police departments all over the country — and world. In 1908, the Detroit Police Department decided to add Harley-Davidson motorcycles to its fleet, figuring the speed and mobility of the bikes would help combat certain crimes (as opposed to the many cool cars eventually found in law-enforcement fleets). Other police departments across the United States joined soon after — by the 1920s, more than 3,000 departments and agencies were using Harley-Davidson bikes.
There are currently three Harley-Davidson motorcycles created specifically for police work: the Police Road Glide, the Police Electra Glide, and the Police Road King. The Police Road Glide has an aerodynamic design focused on speed. The Police Electra Glide is made for the comfort of officers who will be on bikes for long periods. And the Police Road King is meant to be a stylish yet practical choice for police forces. Harley-Davidson also offers a sidecar chassis made specifically for law enforcement.
Police use all kinds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles
While Harley-Davidson makes motorcycles specifically for police to use, there are other Harley-Davidson models that officers across the United States use while on the job. One is the Sportster Iron 883, a popular bike known for its torque and lightweight build. The version used by law enforcement has a lot of improvements, including a chassis with superior cornering abilities and electronic brake control for faster stops in heavy traffic.
Another Harley police have used in the recent past is the FXDP Dyna Defender, which featured a 1450-cubic-centimeter twin-cam 88 V-twin engine that offers plenty of torque and speed. Produced in 2002 and 2003, it featured roomy saddlebags and a comfortable riding position to make it worthy of any emergency situation.
In what might have been a hint of things to come, Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson, a dealership near Los Angeles, released a Pan America 1250 Special concept cycle in 2021. It featured flashing red and blue LEDs, multiple saddlebags, and flashers. It also boasted the Pan America's higher ground clearance and improved suspension for multiple terrains. This still hasn't been mass-released to police departments, however.
Other motorcycles police use in the U.S.
Harley-Davidson has continued to be the go-to for most police forces in the U.S., but there are other bikes spotted throughout the country. Similar to the car industry, motorcycles are seeing a move to electric. For police departments across the United States, the electric bike of choice is the Zero. Over 100 departments in North America have implemented Zeros in their fleets after the company started producing a bike specifically for law enforcement.
BMW has been another popular choice for police departments around the U.S. This includes the successful BMW F 750 motorcycle, a lighter, more agile version of the BMW R 1250 RT-P that police can use to easily maneuver in populated areas. It can even be taken off-roading thanks to its higher clearance and larger front wheel. The 1250 RT-P can also be found patrolling the streets, a comfortable bike that's easy to ride on all day.
The Yamaha FJR1300P is another comfortable, reliable option for law enforcement, featuring an upright riding position for a relaxing ride, even when reaching higher speeds. It boasts a low center of gravity for added stability and an imposing, commanding design. And Honda announced at the end of 2024 that it would offer the NT1100 Police as a motorcycle solely for American law enforcement.