11 Of The Coolest Police Cars In America

Since America's first full-time municipal police force was established in Boston in 1838, police departments have evolved into today's sophisticated, tech-savvy organizations. A significant part of that evolution involves transportation, once dominated by foot patrols and horse-drawn wagons. The emergence of the automobile drastically altered policing, giving officers unprecedented mobility but also added responsibilities.

The origin of the police car dates back to 1899 when Akron, Ohio bought an electric wagon for transporting arrestees. The first police passenger car appeared in 1909 when the Detroit police commissioner bought a Packard for the force using his own money, as the city declined his request for funds. Police cars have changed a lot since then, but the cars cops drive have largely been regular passenger cars, usually sedans. Hauling the accused to jail have long been the same cars used for getting kids to soccer practice.

However, occasionally the cops get their hands on more-desirable vehicles. Sometimes they drive fast, powerful cars meant for keeping up with violators that turn out to be fun and engaging to drive. Periodically, police get to drive vehicles that are actually cool, just like these 11 examples. Furthermore, none of them were confiscated from drug dealers, only to be displayed by DARE at county fairs in failed attempts to prevent teen drug use. All of these cars have been used for actual police work.

