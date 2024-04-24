Mopar 440 Vs 440 Magnum Engines: What's The Difference?

For a substantial number of engines made over the course of automobile history, most of them bear the name of the car company that produced them, like Chevrolet or Ford. After all, it makes it easy to remember which engine goes with which vehicles. However, there is a major automotive parts company that does not directly bear the name of the recognizable brand that it supplies those parts to. That company would be Mopar, which is the parts division for Stellantis. If that second name isn't familiar to you, it is the company that owns the car brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and many more. The name Mopar is short for "Chrysler Motor Parts Corporation."

Mopar engines for Chrysler go back many decades, but in the heyday of the muscle car — the late 1950s to the early 1970s — Mopar had quite a lot to offer in terms of power. This was particularly true with its line of big block engines, or B and RB engines. This was a line that began in 1958 and lasted for 20 years, with the largest hitting the market being the Mopar 440 in 1966. However, there was not just one version of this 7.2L V8 engine available. There was also one known as the 440 Magnum. While they are roughly the same engine, one is going to get you a bit more power than the other.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]