9 Of The Most Powerful Japanese Cruiser Motorcycles, Ranked By Horsepower

Cruiser motorcycles come in different shapes and sizes, although the definition may vary a bit depending on who you ask. Some purists might argue that Harley-Davidson is the only purveyor of the true cruising ethos. Others prefer the pitter-patter of BMW's flat-twin engines winding through the Bavarian countryside. Still more would step outside brand loyalty entirely and define a cruiser based on engine type or riding position.

The major Japanese manufacturers — Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki — have been putting forth quality motorcycles of every stripe for decades. Whatever Europe and the United States have in the motorcycle market, Japan has an answer. The companies are especially known for supersport bikes, which are essentially race bikes for the street. As they're sometimes known, the Big Four build everything from 50 cubic centimeter (cc) commuter scooters to the biggest and baddest highway hogs on the planet. Whatever type of riding you prefer, Japan has something for you — and this includes cruisers.

Personal opinions of what makes a cruiser notwithstanding, we cast a wide net for the most powerful Japanese versions. The general rule for this article was that the bike had to have a generally laid-back riding position and should primarily be designed for moderate to long-distance road cruising. Engines include everything from V-twins to flat-sixes, inline fours, and anything in between. To measure power, we used good old fashioned horsepower. Torque plays an enormous role in an enjoyable cruise, but rest assured that with horsepower numbers, torque isn't far behind.

In honor of the Big Four, we present nine of the most powerful Japanese cruisers, ranked by horsepower.