The Best Years For Kawasaki's Eliminator Motorcycle (And Some To Avoid)

Kawasaki first applied the Eliminator name to the 1985 ZL900. Through the remainder of the 1980s, the Kawasaki Eliminator was offered in a variety of models, including 250, 400, 600, 750, and 1000 cubic-centimeter engine displacements. The 1990s saw the introduction of Kawasaki Eliminator models such as the 125 and 252. Kawasaki discontinued one Eliminator model after another throughout the period, finally pulling the plug entirely by the mid-2000s. The Eliminator 125 was the last to succumb, finally losing the battle in the UK in 2007.

Kawasaki revived the Eliminator name in 2023 with the introduction of the Eliminator 400 and upgraded 400 SE models. The newest version came the following year with a larger 451cc parallel-twin, an engine shared with the Ninja 500 and Z500 models, known as the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator. The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator SE offers standard ABS at a recently reduced MSRP of $7,099, making it one of the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycles.

For the best value in a real retro motorcycle, the original ZL900 Eliminator is a good option if you can find one in mint condition or have the capability to restore one. Overall, it's difficult to find anything negative about the entire range of Kawasaki Eliminator motorcycles. However, the newest generation sports nice-to-have features, especially for new riders, like smartphone connectivity, optional ABS, and assist and slipper clutches.

