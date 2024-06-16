How Much HP Does A Kawasaki Eliminator ZL900 Have & What's One Worth Today?

The Kawasaki automotive brand maintains a healthy stable of reliable motorcycles like the Ninja, the Vulcan, and the Versys-X. Perhaps one of the brand's most enduring models is the Eliminator, originally introduced in 1985. Not only are iterations of this classic ride still alive and well in the modern day with the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator available for purchase, but this bike is also one of the most affordable, beginner-friendly vehicles in Kawasaki's lineup.

While new technologies and innovations have subtly changed the Eliminator's profile over the years, the general concept has remained the same: This is a stout and comfortable cruiser bike, low to the ground and easy to get a handle on. It's great for both a night out on the town and a sunset cruise down the highway.

Considering Kawasaki's made such efforts to keep the Eliminator a part of its offerings over the years, the original motorcycle must have been quite the catch. If you should happen into the possession of an original Eliminator ZL900 from the '80s, what kind of performance should you expect from it? Perhaps more importantly, what would it be worth to the motorcycle-collecting public today?