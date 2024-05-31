This 1908 Harley-Davidson Strap Tank Set A Million Dollar Record At Auction

While today's motorcycles are naturally cool thanks to their sleek, muscular designs and advanced features, there's something kind of romantic about the motorcycles from the turn of the 20th century. The very first motorcycle patent was filed as far back as 1885, and with the outbreak of World War I in the early 1900s, mechanical and automotive innovations bloomed into a myriad of new possibilities, giving rise to enduring motorcycle brands like Indian. One of those new innovations was the very first Harley-Davidson motorcycle, created in 1903.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have become some of the best in the business, and these bikes are known for their muscular statures and impressive engines today. However, early Harley bikes were much simpler and skinnier. With their more modest designs, combined with the passage of over 100 years, very few of these early-era bikes have managed to survive intact into the modern day.

This, of course, means that the few that have are worth a fortune, as was proven in 2023 when a 1908 Harley-Davidson motorcycle sold for nearly a million dollars at a Mecum auction in Las Vegas, Nevada. This motorcycle was a 1908 Harley-Davidson Strap Tank. There is not only a fascinating story in its creation, but also in its recovery and preservation through the ensuing decades.