What's The Kawasaki Eliminator 450's Top Speed & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator is a naked cruiser-style motorcycle available with or without ABS in base form, or as the dressier Eliminator SE ABS. Kawasaki lists the MSRP for the non-ABS Eliminator at $6,649 and $6,949 for the ABS version. The Eliminator SE ABS lists for $7,249 MSRP on Kawasaki's website.
The base Kawasaki Eliminator comes in two colors, Pearl Storm Gray and Paral Robotic White, while the Eliminator SE ABS is only available in a two-tone Candy Steel Furnace Orange and Ebony color scheme. The SE version also provides rubber fork boots, a color-matched headlight cowling, and a waterproof USB-C port.
Regardless of trim, the Kawasaki Eliminator comes with a 451cc twin-cylinder engine. The engine's four-stroke design also features liquid cooling, an 11.3:1 compression ratio, and dual overhead camshafts. Power ratings for the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 engine with similar specs list horsepower at 51 per ISO standards and up to 31.7 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission and sealed-chain final drive.
At 451cc, the Eliminator isn't the most powerful motorcycle in the Kawasaki catalog, but it is capable of top speeds exceeding 100 mph. In April of 2024, MotoSnax released video evidence of a Kawasaki Eliminator reaching 165 km/h (102.5 mph) on a public highway under the cover of darkness.
Is the Kawasaki Eliminator a good beginner bike?
Kawasaki offers some of the most popular motorcycles for new riders and we should add the Eliminator to that list. In a review of the Eliminator, Motorcycle agrees that the Eliminator is "a great choice for beginner motorcyclists." However, it's not only a great choice for new riders, the reviewer feels that it's a good fit for intermediate riders as well and even has something to offer for those with more experience behind bars.
The review lists the Eliminator's high-revving 451cc parallel-twin engine, light weight (around 360 pounds dry), and overall value among best features, while the 180-degree crankshaft design and "small instrument cluster" held it back. The 451cc engine makes predictable power that shouldn't intimidate most new riders, and its lightweight design coupled with a 28.9-inch seat height makes it easier to control when stopping than taller heavier motorcycles.
New riders also benefit from ABS-equipped Eliminator models during emergency braking. Finally, the Eliminator offers a neutral seating position, somewhere between cruiser and sportbike, that many find more natural in the beginning.
What are some other Kawasaki Eliminator features?
In addition to the Kawasaki Eliminator's smooth power, available ABS, and the SE's upscale looks and waterproof USB-C port, there's some modern tech. Kawasaki's Assist and Slipper Clutch provides a cam function under normal riding situations that allows lower clutch-spring loads for "a lighter clutch lever feel."
The Slipper clutch automatically reacts to excessive engine braking as a result of rapid or accidental downshifts. Excessive torque from engine braking forces the clutch mechanism to open slightly and allow the clutch to slip instead of skidding the rear tire.
The Kawasaki Eliminator also provides wireless smartphone connectivity through "Rideology the App." From the App, users can access vehicle information like the odometer, fuel gauge, and maintenance schedules. Riding logs vary by model but could show a GPS route of the ride while keeping track of gear selection, rpm, and speed.
Ergo-Fit is another Kawasaki Eliminator feature that benefits new and seasoned riders. Being comfortable on the motorcycle is key to enjoying the ride and doing so safely. Ergo-Fit provides adjustment to a number of motorcycle elements, including handlebars, footpeg location, and seat placement.