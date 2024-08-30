What's The Kawasaki Eliminator 450's Top Speed & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator is a naked cruiser-style motorcycle available with or without ABS in base form, or as the dressier Eliminator SE ABS. Kawasaki lists the MSRP for the non-ABS Eliminator at $6,649 and $6,949 for the ABS version. The Eliminator SE ABS lists for $7,249 MSRP on Kawasaki's website.

The base Kawasaki Eliminator comes in two colors, Pearl Storm Gray and Paral Robotic White, while the Eliminator SE ABS is only available in a two-tone Candy Steel Furnace Orange and Ebony color scheme. The SE version also provides rubber fork boots, a color-matched headlight cowling, and a waterproof USB-C port.

Regardless of trim, the Kawasaki Eliminator comes with a 451cc twin-cylinder engine. The engine's four-stroke design also features liquid cooling, an 11.3:1 compression ratio, and dual overhead camshafts. Power ratings for the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 engine with similar specs list horsepower at 51 per ISO standards and up to 31.7 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission and sealed-chain final drive.

At 451cc, the Eliminator isn't the most powerful motorcycle in the Kawasaki catalog, but it is capable of top speeds exceeding 100 mph. In April of 2024, MotoSnax released video evidence of a Kawasaki Eliminator reaching 165 km/h (102.5 mph) on a public highway under the cover of darkness.