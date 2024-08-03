Everything To Know About The 2024 Kawasaki Z500
Kawasaki introduced the Z500 for the 2024 model year to build upon the success of its discontinued Z400 as a popular entry level gateway into Kawasaki's universe. If you liked the Z400, you're in luck because the Z500 remains largely unchanged apart from the increased engine displacement, updated styling, and enhanced SE tech.
The 2024 Kawasaki Z500 features a 451cc parallel-twin engine in place of the 399cc parallel-twin found in the 2023 Z400. Both engines use 70.0mm (2.756-inch) diameter cylinders but the Z500 gets its additional displacement with a deeper 58.6mm (2.307-inch) stroke — 6.8mm (0.268 inches) longer than the Z400's 51.8mm (2.039-inch) stroke.
Kawasaki advertises an increase in torque from the Z500. Torque for the 2024 Z500 is listed at 31.7 lb-ft, up from the Z400's advertised 28.0 lb-ft of torque. In its Z500 review, Cycle World referred to its test of a 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator with the same 451cc engine as the Z500 (and same advertised torque) and found it delivered 29.03 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. The test also revealed a maximum of 47.2 horsepower compared to the Z500's listed 51. Notably, Kawasaki uses the same engine in its 2024 Ninja 500, also rated at 51 horsepower.
Two 2024 Kawasaki Z500 models
Kawasaki offers two models of the 2024 Z500, both with ABS. The base Z500 ABS has an MSRP of $5,599 from Kawasaki and comes with tri-color paintwork made up of Candy Lime Green, Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Metallic Graphite Gray. It also carries features including Kawasaki's "Assist & Slipper Clutch" and smartphone connectivity through "Rideology the App."
The "Assist & Slipper Clutch" provides a "lighter clutch lever feel" and reduced engine braking when downshifting to help prevent rear tire traction loss. "Rideology the App" allows Bluetooth connection to the Z500 to access vehicle information like odometer, fuel gauge, maintenance schedules, and instrument panel display settings. However the app suffers from reliabilty issues, and has a 1.8 star average on Google's Play Store.
The 2024 Z500 SE ABS has an MSRP of $6,299 and features its own "Special Edition" color scheme of Candy Persimmon Red, Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Metallic Matte "Graphenesteel" Gray. The $700 upgrade also provides a host of additional features, such as a windscreen, full-color display, USB-C outlet, LED turn signals, frame sliders, tank pad, knee pads, radiator screen, and an under-cowl.
2024 Kawasaki Z500 specs
Kawasaki describes the new Z500 as a "Supernaked model" with "wider handlebars and a more upright riding position" than the Ninja 500. Overall, the 2024 Z500 stands 41.5 inches tall and measures 78.5 inches long and 31.5 inches wide. The 41mm hydraulic front forks have a 24.5-degree rake with 3.6-inch trail and 4.7 inches of travel. The rear horizontal back-link suspension has adjustable spring preload and 5.1 inches of travel.
The 451cc parallel-twin engine features an 11.3:1 compression ratio, digital fuel injection, and transistor-controlled breaker-less ignition (TCBI). Shifting duties fall to a six-speed manual transmission and power outputs to a sealed chain final drive.
With a seat height of 30.9 inches, weighing under 370 pounds, and similarities with other inexpensive, low maintenance Kawasaki motorcycles, the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 is an acceptable option for a new rider's first motorcycle. In fact, Motorcycle.com says the Z500 maintains "a reputation for being a well-handling beginner bike." However, noted drawbacks include vibrations at rpm over 6,500, lack of suspension adjustments other than preload, and its non-adjustable front brake and clutch levers.