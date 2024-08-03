Everything To Know About The 2024 Kawasaki Z500

Kawasaki introduced the Z500 for the 2024 model year to build upon the success of its discontinued Z400 as a popular entry level gateway into Kawasaki's universe. If you liked the Z400, you're in luck because the Z500 remains largely unchanged apart from the increased engine displacement, updated styling, and enhanced SE tech.

The 2024 Kawasaki Z500 features a 451cc parallel-twin engine in place of the 399cc parallel-twin found in the 2023 Z400. Both engines use 70.0mm (2.756-inch) diameter cylinders but the Z500 gets its additional displacement with a deeper 58.6mm (2.307-inch) stroke — 6.8mm (0.268 inches) longer than the Z400's 51.8mm (2.039-inch) stroke.

Kawasaki advertises an increase in torque from the Z500. Torque for the 2024 Z500 is listed at 31.7 lb-ft, up from the Z400's advertised 28.0 lb-ft of torque. In its Z500 review, Cycle World referred to its test of a 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator with the same 451cc engine as the Z500 (and same advertised torque) and found it delivered 29.03 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. The test also revealed a maximum of 47.2 horsepower compared to the Z500's listed 51. Notably, Kawasaki uses the same engine in its 2024 Ninja 500, also rated at 51 horsepower.