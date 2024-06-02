Is The Kawasaki Z400 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

To get an idea of the Z400's performance, you'll first want to have a look at what it's got at its core. This motorcycle is powered by a parallel-twin 399cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve engine. The Z400's engine has a 70.0mm bore and a 51.8mm stroke with a 11.5:1 compression ratio. Kawasaki claims that it can produce up to 28 pound-feet of torque, but did not report a maximum horsepower. Cycle World tested the 2019 model, however, and they found that it "produced 44.1 hp at 9,830 rpm and 25.1 pound-feet of torque at 8,250 rpm." In addition to the engine, the Z400 has a DFI fuel system with 32mm throttle bodies, a TCBI ignition with Digital Advance, and a 6-speed transmission.

This is a significant step up in power from what you typically see in 300cc motorcycles, meaning that new riders will experience more acceleration and speed than they would on a smaller beginner bike. Whether or not you're comfortable with that is a matter of personal preference. This makes it a good option for new riders who want a slightly larger bike that they can grow into as they learn, and heavier riders who prefer a bike with a bit more pickup, but how does it perform in the real world?

MCN also tested out the 2019-2021 Z400 for their review. They described it as being surprisingly powerful given the size of the engine, but were less impressed with its shock absorption. "Annoyingly, the tiny naked does tend to vibrate quite badly through its foot pegs, leading to numb toes on long motorway or dual carriageway stints where you are holding constant high revs." They also found that it got about 55 mpg, giving it a 170 mile range from its 3.7 gallon tank.