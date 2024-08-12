What Year Did Kawasaki Stop Making The Vulcan 2000 And What Was Its Top Speed?

Kawasaki's fastest motorcycles have a history of racing into victory lane adorned in the brand's iconic green livery. So much so that when one thinks of Kawasaki motorcycles, the first thing that comes to mind is the speed provided by iconic builds such as the Ninja. It's likely that Kawasaki's cruiser class Vulcan would not even register or come to mind.

Advertisement

Kawasaki's cruiser builds are designed more for power and cruising comfort than full throttle speed. That spirit was, perhaps, best embodied in Kawasaki's big time displacement cruiser, The Vulcan 2000. The build debuted in the Vulcan lineup in 2004, doing so equipped with a 2,053cc V-Twin engine, which at the time was not only the biggest that had ever powered a Kawasaki cruiser, but the biggest V-twin in the game. In fact, The Vulcan 2000 was the first bike to push past the 2,000cc mark.

The massive Kawasaki also boasted lines and design features closer to Harley-Davidson cruisers of the day — a fact that likely helped it find favor with serious riders who might otherwise not have looked at the Japanese brand in their search for a power-hungry cruiser. Though The Vulcan 2000 provided enough style and muscle to compete with cruisers from major manufacturers, it still did not last long in the Vulcan lineup, with Kawasaki pulling the plug on its big displacement bike in 2010. Nonetheless, the build has not been forgotten, and is regarded by some as one of the best Japanese cruisers ever built.

Advertisement