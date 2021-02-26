Final Fantasy VII mobile games give a taste of the Remake

Final Fantasy VII, abbreviated to FF7 or FFVII at times, is perhaps one of the most iconic games in a franchise that spans decades and generations of consoles. After decades of waiting, fans are getting their dreamed remake but, almost cruelly, they still have to wait again for the subsequent parts of the saga. In the meantime, however, Square Enix wants to distract fans with mobile spin-offs, including one that could perhaps be considered “spoilery” for the entire game.

Final Fantasy VII is actually already available on mobile but it’s a straight out port of the original PlayStation version of the game. Given how large the Remake is, mobile gamers probably won’t ever see that one ported to smartphones but they will at least be able to get an appetizer of some of the lore surrounding it. Even better, the two FF7 mobile games announced caters to two types of gamers.

On the one hand, you have FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER (yes, in all caps) which is a battle royale dressed up as a Final Fantasy VII game. You put on the boots of a SOLDIER candidate, at least before Shinra tainted their name, and get to dish out some guns and materia like, well, a SOLDIER in training.

Perhaps more interesting is the chapter-structured single-player game FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (also all caps) that supposedly covers the entire FF7 timeline. That means events from Final Fantasy VII, Advent Children, Crisis Core, Before Crisis, and even Dirge of Cerberus. There will also be entirely new content created by REMAKE writer Kazushige Nojima that goes back in time to the founding of SOLDIER.

Aside from these brief descriptions, however, details on these upcoming mobile games are pretty scarce. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER will arrive later this year while those looking forward to FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS will have to wait until some time in 2022. Both will be available for free on Android and iOS with your usual serving of in-app purchases.