6 Of The Most Affordable Cruiser Motorcycles You Can Buy

The Suzuki C50 has been part of the brand's lineup for about 20 years. At $9,299 ($530 destination) for the 2025 model, it is still one of Suzuki's most affordable models. It features a 805cc V-twin engine that delivers 53 hp and 52 lb-ft of torque with a five-speed transmission. This balanced power-to-torque ratio ensures smooth road performance. Weighing 611 pounds, the C50 is on the heavier side, which makes sense since it's a mid-size cruiser that still reflects the design standards of when it was first manufactured.

Although it's not exactly built for speed, this motorcycle will still get you up to highway speed with some room to spare. The C50 provides ample torque for cruising and city commuting, and its throttle response is well-tuned to allow you to have a ride that you can enjoy as much as you control. As far as aesthetics go, that's not the C50's strongest selling point, although it has some classic styling to it. More importantly, it's a sturdy and reliable bike. You can call it the 'people mover,' and it is a solid option for anyone looking for a low-maintenance motorcycle.

The driveshafts are one of this bike's biggest selling points. It enables a relatively smoother transfer of power to the rear tire, so the bike feels more stable when you need to change your speed rather suddenly. Plus, it's more durable than belt or chain drives, making it an especially nice feature for a commuter and budget-friendly bike. This is not a super exciting cruiser by any means, and it's not the best choice for long tours — the C50T is a more suitable option for that. It also won't win any drag races, but it's a dependable ride that will get you out on the road without much hassle.

