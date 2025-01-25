6 Of The Most Affordable Cruiser Motorcycles You Can Buy
Just like cars come in different styles like sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, and more, motorcycles also come in various designs. There's the standard motorcycle, and then there's the cruiser, a bike designed with a much lower riding position. The cruiser has been around since the early 1900s, but really took off after World War II when comfort on long trips became a priority.
Since then, cruisers have changed a lot. Different manufacturers continue to reimagine the classic design, putting their own spin on it to ensure there's something for everyone, whether you want a retro, sporty, or electric bike. However, the focus on comfort has stayed the same. Nevertheless, as these bikes become more sophisticated with better performance and new technology, they generally become more expensive.
Still, owning a cruiser doesn't have to cost a fortune. As we said, there's something for everyone. You can find plenty of cruisers that are affordable while still giving you a great riding experience. We've looked at cost, upkeep, and overall value to bring you a list of the best budget-friendly cruisers in the market.
Suzuki Boulevard C50: $9,299
The Suzuki C50 has been part of the brand's lineup for about 20 years. At $9,299 ($530 destination) for the 2025 model, it is still one of Suzuki's most affordable models. It features a 805cc V-twin engine that delivers 53 hp and 52 lb-ft of torque with a five-speed transmission. This balanced power-to-torque ratio ensures smooth road performance. Weighing 611 pounds, the C50 is on the heavier side, which makes sense since it's a mid-size cruiser that still reflects the design standards of when it was first manufactured.
Although it's not exactly built for speed, this motorcycle will still get you up to highway speed with some room to spare. The C50 provides ample torque for cruising and city commuting, and its throttle response is well-tuned to allow you to have a ride that you can enjoy as much as you control. As far as aesthetics go, that's not the C50's strongest selling point, although it has some classic styling to it. More importantly, it's a sturdy and reliable bike. You can call it the 'people mover,' and it is a solid option for anyone looking for a low-maintenance motorcycle.
The driveshafts are one of this bike's biggest selling points. It enables a relatively smoother transfer of power to the rear tire, so the bike feels more stable when you need to change your speed rather suddenly. Plus, it's more durable than belt or chain drives, making it an especially nice feature for a commuter and budget-friendly bike. This is not a super exciting cruiser by any means, and it's not the best choice for long tours — the C50T is a more suitable option for that. It also won't win any drag races, but it's a dependable ride that will get you out on the road without much hassle.
Kawasaki Vulcan S: $7,399 (non-ABS)
This cruiser adds a modern twist to the traditional cruiser design. What makes it stand out is how customizable it is. You can adjust the handlebars, seat, and footpegs in 18 different ways to get a riding position that feels just right for you. With its low seat height and naturally relaxed seating, you're guaranteed a smooth and comfortable ride. At $7,399 (non-ABS) and $7,899 (ABS), this cruiser offers good value for riders seeking both comfort and customization.
Under the sleek exterior of the Vulcan S, with its LED lights and blacked-out engine, sits a powerful 649cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers about 61 hp at 7,500 rpm and 46.3 lb-ft of torque at 6,600 RPM. Even though it weighs about 498.3 pounds, the bike is easy to handle, thanks to its balanced frame and suspension. It has an adjustable rear shock, which is incredibly helpful if you're riding with a passenger or carrying extra gear. By adjusting the shock, you can keep the bike level and prevent it from sagging too much under the added weight. This setup helps the bike stay compact, absorb bumps better, and feel stable at highway speeds.
The Vulcan S is also quite agile, with quick acceleration and response that makes it feel almost like a sportbike, and thanks to the handlebar positioning, you can maintain a straight back while riding. This makes riding long distances less fatiguing. That said, the braking system, while decent, could be a little better. The front has a single 300-millimeter disc with a two-pot caliper, while the rear uses a 250-millimeter disc with a single-piston caliper. This setup may leave you wishing for stronger stopping power. Still, the Vulcan S remains a good option to consider, considering how customizable and versatile it is.
Honda Rebel 500: $6,499
The Honda Rebel 500 is what a lot of bikers have called an amazing first bike. It's easy to learn with and with its pricing set at $6,499 ($600 destination), it makes it a great choice if you're new to the world of motorcycles. It's powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine, and with its relatively lightweight size of 408 pounds, you're able to gain confidence quickly and become more comfortable the more you ride.
For more seasoned riders, the cruiser is simple enough and capable of adapting to just about any terrain. It's the kind of bike you buy without worrying too much about the road conditions wherever you'll be traveling. One thing that makes this particular model stand out is how short-rider-friendly it is, with its 27.2-inch seat height. It's pretty easy to plant your two feet on the ground when you get to a stop. As trivial as it might seem, this is a quality that's actually quite crucial for building confidence in new riders, once again emphasizing just how beginner-friendly the bike is.
In terms of performance, the latest version of the Rebel 500 comes w with modern features that improve just how functional and safe it is. It features full LED lighting for better visibility, an optional ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) for improved safety, and a slipper assist clutch that makes gear changes smoother, especially in slow-moving traffic.
While the gear shifts might not be as refined as what you'll get with premium Honda models, they're pretty adequate for everyday riding. However, the bike comes with a 3.0-gallon gas tank, which might not be enough for a very long road trip. So, you might have to make several stops to refill your tank.
CF Moto 450 CL-C: $5,799
The affordable cruiser market is widely dominated by big and old brands such as Honda, Harley-Davidson, Indian, and Suzuki, to name a few. However, last year, CF Moto decided to introduce the 450 CL-C with a $5,799 price tag as their debut low-budget cruiser to rival their more popular competitors. Powering this motorcycle is a 449cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that delivers 40 hp at 8,000 RPM and 30 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. The 270-degree crankshaft and dual balancers work together to minimize vibration across all speeds, which enhances your overall riding experience. Also, its brake features a four-piston caliper, a single front 320-millimeter disc, and a traction control system to give you enough stopping control.
What truly makes this motorcycle relevant is its impressive array of modern features. Because it was manufactured fairly recently, it's able to blend modern technology with regular cruiser features quite seamlessly. Instead of a traditional chain, which you will find on the Honda Rebel 500, it uses a modern belt drive system that operates more quietly and requires less maintenance. The centerpiece of its tech-focused design is a round TFT curved display that provides navigation, gear position, and engine data. Through the CFMOTO app, riders can access features typically found on more expensive motorcycles, including GPS tracking, anti-theft protection, and wireless updates.
Despite being outfitted with more modern features, in terms of performance, the 450 CL-C reflects classic cruiser design with details like a mirror-polished gas cap and vintage-inspired elements such as the 1989 nameplate and silver ring logo. While this cruiser sits at the higher end of our affordable range, the combination of modern technology and classic styling makes it an attractive option for seasoned riders who want to opt for contemporary features with a retro design vibe. Due to its advanced features, it's not exactly a beginner-friendly bike like the Rebel 500 and Royal Enfield 350.
Benelli 302S: $4,989
Benelli is an old Italian motorcycle brand that has been around since 1911. Although it has now been purchased by a Chinese manufacturing company, QJ Motors, this cruiser remains Italian. Its design and build have remained largely untouched by its new manufacturers. Italian steel pretty much wraps the entire frame of this bike, and you can get it for $4,989.
The engine makeup consists of a 300cc parallel twin motor with about 37.5 horsepower, which is enough to get you going. The 302s is a six-speed transmission that's well known for its durability, which is why it's popularly referred to as a "Street Fighter." It also comes with a 4.2-gallon tank, which can serve well on a long road trip. This cruiser is equipped with 41-millimeter upside-down forks, which are a step up from a lot of regular bikes that are just telescopic forks. That's because, for the most part, they contribute to the motorcycle being more agile, feeling more stable, and ultimately possessing superior handling. There's also a 260-millimeter dual disc in the front and a 240 single disc in the rear, and if you are particular about aesthetics, its headline green color design might just be what seals the deal for you.
The Street Fighter is not exactly aggressive, and in terms of seating position, anyone can easily ride it and be comfortable. The sound is cool, and it is lightweight enough to maneuver easily. Overall, it is a functional, stylish, and reliable cruiser.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: $4,199
When Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter model to complete its trio of 350cc motorcycles for the retail price of around $4,199, it quickly caught attention, especially given the success of the Meteor and Classic models. The Hunter shares the same foundation as its siblings but has a more retro-metro look, perfect for riders who love a vintage feel but still want something modern. It's powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that delivers about 20 horsepower.
The bike's design includes a 31-inch seat height that is beginner-friendly. It weighs 399 pounds, making it easy to handle. While its 3.4-gallon gas tank might not last you for a long road trip, it gives you plenty of range between fill-ups compared to the Honda Rebel 500. If you're looking for speed, this won't be your first choice. However, it's got enough torque to handle regular cruising and commuting just fine.
The Hunter 350 begins to set itself apart from the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 in its improved performance and agility. Because it has a lighter curb weight, it feels way more flexible on the road. Plus, the Hunter's 17-inch tire enhances its ability to turn sharply in corners, while its responsive steering gives you more room to maneuver in tight spaces. When it comes to the finer details of this cruiser, it could use a little bit more tidying up in terms of how the wires are placed. Also, it doesn't have the advanced features that its more expensive rivals come with, but it's still a decent option and the most affordable cruiser on this list. All of these motorcycles offer great value for money, and the right choice ultimately depends on your taste and budget.