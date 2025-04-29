How Fast Is The Harley-Davidson Breakout? A Look At Its Top Speed, Horsepower & More
The Harley Davidson Breakout is a series of softail motorcycles made by the American motorcycle maker for well over a decade now. The first Breakout model — the 2013 Harley-Davidson CVO Breakout — was launched in 2012, and the lineup has witnessed reasonable success since then. While the Breakout initially launched as a CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) project with a limited production run of 1900 units, the same year would witness the company unveiling a more affordable, base version of the same motorcycle at the 2013 Daytona Bike Week.
Prices for the CVO Harley-Davidson Breakout started at $26,499, while the standard variant was a lot more affordable at $17,899. For that price, customers got an air-cooled 1,690cc Twin Cam engine. The CVO version delivered more punch, thanks to its larger 1,803cc engine and premium upgrades.
Since its introduction in 2013, Harley Davidson has continuously updated the Breakout lineup, although the company did briefly discontinue the lineup in 2020-21 in some markets. Three years later, in 2023, the company brought the series back to life with a number of new changes, including a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, new wheels, a larger fuel tank, and a lot more chrome.
Historically, Harley Davidson has refrained from emphasizing the horsepower, torque, and top-speed figures of its motorcycles, and the 2013 Breakout lineup was no exception. Still, Harley did reveal that the 2013 edition of the motorcycle made 95.5 lb-ft of torque. The CVO variant of the 2013 Breakout made 112 lb-ft of power.
Over the years, the power figures of the Harley Davidson series have gradually increased, which eventually brings us to the 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout, which gets an updated version of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine but with upgraded power figures.
How powerful are the latest Harley-Davidson Breakout models?
The latest edition of the Harley Davidson Breakout was announced in January 2025, alongside the rest of the company's 2025 motorcycle lineup. The updated motorcycle is part of Harley-Davidson's Cruiser lineup and shares its refreshed Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine with the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.
On the 2025 models, this 1923 cc engine makes 104 hp of power and 126 lb-ft (171 Nm) of peak torque. These updated power figures mean that the motorcycle makes 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque than the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic engine used on the Street Bob and Heritage Classic models. The 2024 Breakout models, in comparison, made 123 lb-ft of torque and generated 101 hp of power.
Harley Davidson hasn't revealed the top speed figures for the 2025 Breakout, and the company typically refrains from doing so. Additionally, given the fact that cruiser-style motorcycles like the Breakout and the Fat Boy are not designed for outright speed, most tests and reviews focus on the ride, handling, and overall character of the motorcycle rather than their raw performance.
Simply put, there's limited official data online about the top speeds of the latest-generation Harley-Davidson Breakout. However, considering it's powered by the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine and factoring in a 2017 video showing a previous-gen Breakout crossing the 200 km/h (124 mph) mark, it's safe to say the 2025 models are more than capable of sustaining triple-digit speeds on the freeway with ease.