How Fast Is The Harley-Davidson Breakout? A Look At Its Top Speed, Horsepower & More

The Harley Davidson Breakout is a series of softail motorcycles made by the American motorcycle maker for well over a decade now. The first Breakout model — the 2013 Harley-Davidson CVO Breakout — was launched in 2012, and the lineup has witnessed reasonable success since then. While the Breakout initially launched as a CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) project with a limited production run of 1900 units, the same year would witness the company unveiling a more affordable, base version of the same motorcycle at the 2013 Daytona Bike Week.

Prices for the CVO Harley-Davidson Breakout started at $26,499, while the standard variant was a lot more affordable at $17,899. For that price, customers got an air-cooled 1,690cc Twin Cam engine. The CVO version delivered more punch, thanks to its larger 1,803cc engine and premium upgrades.

Since its introduction in 2013, Harley Davidson has continuously updated the Breakout lineup, although the company did briefly discontinue the lineup in 2020-21 in some markets. Three years later, in 2023, the company brought the series back to life with a number of new changes, including a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, new wheels, a larger fuel tank, and a lot more chrome.

Historically, Harley Davidson has refrained from emphasizing the horsepower, torque, and top-speed figures of its motorcycles, and the 2013 Breakout lineup was no exception. Still, Harley did reveal that the 2013 edition of the motorcycle made 95.5 lb-ft of torque. The CVO variant of the 2013 Breakout made 112 lb-ft of power.

Over the years, the power figures of the Harley Davidson series have gradually increased, which eventually brings us to the 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout, which gets an updated version of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine but with upgraded power figures.