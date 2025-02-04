Every Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Announced For 2025 (And What They Cost)
No matter the industry, a new year brings with it a chance to introduce new and improved products, showcasing the latest and greatest in technology and design a company can harness. And Harley-Davidson is no exception, treating customers to yearly refreshes to try and stay ahead of the competition.
The American motorcycle manufacturer has announced 13 new bikes for 2025. There are two all-new bikes, a wide selection of ones receiving significant mechanical and performance upgrades, and a few that are merely getting some minor aesthetic tweaks and refreshes. Prices have also changed, with most costing slightly more than their predecessors, but also offering more in return. And, yes, some of Harley's 2025 offerings are also getting shifted overseas, with the Sportster S now one of the motorcycles that the company is assembling in Thailand, albeit apparently temporarily.
Whether you're in the market for a new bike or just want to see what this historic American motorcycle brand is up to these days, you've come to the right place. Here are all of Harley's new-for-2025 motorcycles and how much each will set you back should they strike your fancy.
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra — $30,749
We'll start with one of two all-new bikes for 2025, the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra. As the name suggests, the Street Glide Ultra is an even plusher version of the Street Glide designed to offer a comfortable Harley-Davidson touring experience for long-distance, two-person rides.
Mechanically, the Street Glide Ultra — essentially a replacement for the Ultra Limited — shares much with its cheaper sibling. For one, it sports the same 105 hp Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine and Showa shocks that Harley had specced for the 2024 Street Glide. The 2024 Street Glide's riding modes — Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom — also carry over to the Ultra, as do rider assists such as ABS, traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and electronic brake linking.
Where the Street Glide Ultra differs from the basic Street Glide and the old Ultra Limited is in the bodywork. It sports new fairing lowers, which Harley claims are more comfortable than the old ones. These have adjustable ventilation and 0.15 cubic feet of storage, making them quite practical. Riders also get larger air deflectors, a taller windscreen, a redesigned seat exclusive to the Ultra, heated hand grips, and a welcome 49-pound drop in dry weight compared to the old Ultra Limited. It's still a massive 866 pounds, but that's not too bad for a full-dress tourer. The Street Glide Ultra starts at $30,749: A not-insignificant drop from the 2024 Ultra Limited's $32,499, but a noticeable — and arguably justifiable — increase over the Street Glide's $27,749 starting price.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob — $17,199
The Street Glide isn't the only completely new Harley for 2025, but let's leave the other one aside for now and focus on some refreshed cruisers for the new year. All of these new cruisers get the same basic updates over Harley's 2024 fleet of cruisers, but each also gets model-specific changes. First up is the 2025 Street Bob, which now costs $17,199.
One of the shared features is ride modes: New-for-2025 cruisers all get Road, Rain, and Sport riding modes. The first two are self-explanatory, while the latter's behavior changes depending on the engine equipped. The Street Bob gets the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic, which makes 98 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque, and thus its Sport mode is tuned to deliver a broad torque curve that offers grunt across the rev range. Other fleet-wide additions to the riding experience include new rider aids — ABS, traction control, Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS), and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) — and tweaked suspension for better performance and comfort.
Specific to the Street Bob are a couple of visual tweaks. Firstly, Harley offers optional tubeless laced wheels for 2025, reducing weight compared to traditional laced wheels and enabling the TPMS. The tank medallion is also new for 2025, with a '60s-inspired motif in place of the old visual. Finally, elements such as the exhaust, engine covers, fender struts, and handlebar are now chrome compared to the 2024 model's black.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic — $22,999
The 2025 Heritage Classic, which will now set you back $22,999, is the second 2025 cruiser to sport the 98 hp Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic engine after the new Street Bob. As with the former, this means a wide torque curve in Sport mode that should allow riders to overtake and pull hard no matter the gear or speed.
Rider assists are also present, with the same four assists mentioned earlier when discussing the Street Bob. These assists and ride modes add a lot more complexity to the bikes, of course, but that's why Harley-Davidson also introduced redesigned hand controls on its 2025 cruisers. The new hand controls don't just help make it easier for riders to control all of these new settings, though: Harley has also introduced the ability to adjust brake lever distance and a dedicated lever for flashing the headlamp.
As far as Heritage Classic-specific updates, the most notable is probably a new single-pipe exhaust in place of the 2024 model's vertically stacked dual pipes. Harley pitches this as more of a visual win, with the single pipe now allowing symmetrical saddlebags and a minor increase in total luggage capacity to 1.6 cubic feet. Nine-spoke cast wheels are now standard, although tubeless laced wheels are also available. The tank emblem is also new, as is the pinstriping layout, with these new touches complemented by a new selection of finishes and a new chrome-and-black trim — no all-chrome Heritage Classic for 2025, sadly.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S — $15,999
The Sportster S is one of the newer Harley-Davidsons on this list, with the entry-level "sport custom" bike debuting as recently as 2021. The Sportster brand had been around for a long time — the lightweight XL Sportster debuted all the way back in 1957 — but the S was a big departure from previous models. Unlike older Harleys, the Sportster S debuted with a liquid-cooled engine and plenty of modern touches, all designed to fend off competition from the many Harley-Davidson Sportster alternatives out there.
Reviewers generally liked the Sportster S, even if they did criticize it for an unforgiving ride and a perceived lack of typical Harley-Davidson drama. While the latter is hard to address — how does one add drama to a bike? — the company has worked to try and tackle the ride quality issue for 2025. The 2025 Sportster S comes with a retuned suspension, Harley claiming up to 60% increased rear wheel travel from the new setup (3.6 inches vs. 2.0 inches), with an adjustable Showa Piggyback reservoir shock managing the rear wheel's vertical movements.
The front suspension also gets some changes, but Harley has opted to keep the travel at 3.6 inches. Other changes for 2025 are aesthetic, with the most notable change being a blacked-out engine complete with red spark plug wires. The 2025 Sportster S starts at $15,999, dropping from the $16,999 of the 2024 model.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy — $22,599
Let's turn our attention back to another couple of 2025 cruisers, both of which share a beefier version of Harley's Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. First up is the new 2025 Fat Boy, which now starts at $22,599, a roughly $600 increase from the 2024 model's $21,999. The extra $600 gets new owners quite a lot, though, most notably a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine producing 104 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque — probably worth the price premium all on its own for some riders.
The Custom engine gets a different Sport riding mode than Classic-equipped models, with extra mid-range power and a boost to torque at higher and lower rev ranges. But it's not all about performance: Harley-Davidson's engineers also managed to reduce the Custom's intake noise compared to the old engine, too, so riders will hear less intake and more of that classic Harley-Davidson exhaust sound.
Rider assists — ABS, traction control, DSCS, and TPMS — are present on the Fat Boy, and the other standard 2025 features like a new instrument display are also available. This revised instrument display combines an analog speedometer — five-inch diameter on the Fat Boy and Heritage Classic, four inches on others — with an LCD that can display an array of information. The only Fat Boy-specific updates for 2025 are aesthetic, with the cruiser now sporting new paint finishes, a new tank medallion, and a bit more chrome.
Harley-Davidson Breakout — $23,099
We climb a bit up in the cruiser price bracket with the new Breakout, which shares the same Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine present in the new Fat Boy. You get the same 104 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque here, with that same mid-range power boost in the Sport riding mode in tow. All the new rider control features are present, too. The difference between the two is that you get the Breakout's sleeker chopper styling and fat rear tire, both of which we find particularly pleasing.
Harley-Davidson has kept the Breakout-exclusive updates to a minimum here, like on the Fat Boy. The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that the 2025 Breakout has a new headlamp, though — a round 5.75-inch unit is replacing the old oval one, this time with LED lighting (the latter is another one of the general additions on Harley's 2025 cruisers). It's not a drastic change, but we think it helps make the Breakout look even better.
Like other 2025 Harleys, the new Breakout receives all-new paint options and a redesigned tank emblem. That new emblem is surprisingly futuristic, with a chunky font and lightly-faded Harley logo that looks great. Another great visual cue — and one we're glad Harley has maintained — is the Breakout's wheels. These 26-spoke aluminum units are some of the best ones Harley-Davidson offers and it's great to see the Breakout sticking with them. The 2025 Breakout starts at $23,099.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST — $19,999
Let's take a break from the cruisers once again to discuss the second of Harley-Davidson's two all-new models for 2025, the Pan America 1250 ST. If the Pan America name sounds familiar, that's because the 1250 ST isn't the first bike to bear the name. That honor goes to the 2020 Pan America, which Harley unveiled in 2019.
Unlike the original Pan America and 2021's Pan America 1250, both of which were full-on adventure bikes, the ST is more of a road bike, with the most obvious change here being its new 17-inch wheels and Michelin street tires. The retuned suspension has reduced travel and sits lower than its off-road predecessors, as does the seat. Other street-friendly features include a lighter — and allegedly better-sounding — exhaust, a Screamin' Eagle Quickshifter, and a slimmer profile that cuts down on the weight.
One interesting point to note is that the Pan America 1250 ST's suspension setup differs depending on the region: U.S. and Canada models have adaptive ride height and Showa Balance Free Forks — with electronic preload — at the front and rear, while 1250 STs destined for other markets have more pedestrian Showa hardware and no ride height adjustments. Regardless of region, though, the 1250 ST gets Harley's full range of rider assists, including vehicle hold control and front wheel lift mitigation. The new Pan America 1250 ST starts at $19,999.
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S — $20,499
We're drawing our list to a close with two more cruiser models receiving updates for 2025. First up is the new Low Rider S, which sports a new $20,499 price and all the common 2025 cruiser features we've discussed previously. That means three ride modes, rider assists, new hand controls, a new instrument cluster, plus other minor features we've not mentioned yet such as a USB-C port and heated gear connectors.
However, while the Low Rider S may have the same Road, Rain, and Sport modes as the cruisers, it behaves differently thanks to its Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. engine. The H.O. is the most powerful of the three Milwaukee-Eight 117 engines in the 2025 cruiser lineup, with 114 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque and a higher redline — 5,900 rpm — than the other two. The Sport mode takes advantage of this extra rev range, with a sharp mid-range torque boost that lasts to 5,000 rpm; the result is, in Harley-Davidson's words, "the most power ever available in a Cruiser model."
The Low Rider S also gets a new taillight, although the differences are minor. Other changes are just as subtle: The 2024 model's bronze-colored cast aluminum wheels are now black, while the powertrain and trim covers get new red highlights. All welcome improvements, although we don't think the Low Rider S needed much help in the aesthetics department to begin with.
Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST — $24,199
If you guessed that Harley's decision to revise the Low Rider S for 2025 meant that we'd also be getting a new Low Rider ST, then you guessed correctly. The touring-styled Low Rider ST retains all of the elements that set it apart from the S, such as the big fairings and included rear saddlebags, but shares the new 114 hp Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. engine and other 2025 cruiser features.
The 2025 ST now sports a two-into-one exhaust system which, like on the Heritage Classic, allows for matched saddlebags on both sides of the bike — with a commensurate increase in luggage capacity to 2.0 cubic feet. It's not a huge amount of extra room, but every little bit counts if you're packing for a long cruise. Harley has also introduced a new chrome trim option for the 2025 Low Rider ST, which adds shiny bling to elements such as the aluminum wheels, exhaust, timer cover, handlebar, mirrors, and air cleaner.
Those who opt to go without the chrome will find that the previously bronze Radiate wheels are now black. You'll also notice new red accents on areas such as the air cleaner cover, timer cover, and saddlebags. The Low Rider S' restyled taillight also comes to the ST. All of these updates come at a small premium over last year's model, with the ST now costing $24,199.
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, Road Glide ST, Street Glide, Pan America
But wait, there's more. Harley-Davidson is also updating several premium-spec Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) motorcycles for 2025. These are all aesthetic changes — unlike other new-for-2025 Harleys, these CVOs aren't getting any new mechanical parts, creature comforts, or increased performance. So we'll discuss them in one section here and keep things brief.
The CVO Road Glide ($45,999) and Road Glide ST ($44,999) get new paint jobs. The former is now available in Poison Berry, Raven Metallic, and a tri-color Blue Streak finish. The Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O.-equipped ST model comes in Rally Red, Mercury Silver, and Hot Lap — the latter also tri-color.
Harley-Davidson's 2025 CVO Street Glide ($45,999) gets the same new finishes as the CVO Road Glide, and new buyers can choose from Poison Berry, Raven Metallic, and Blue Streak paint jobs. But the 2025 update also brings new cast aluminum wheels, finished in Gloss Black or Contrast Chrome depending on your color scheme.
Harley-Davidson's final 2025 CVO model is the CVO Pan America ($29,249). This gets more changes than the other 2025 CVOs, although they're all still aesthetic. The CVO Pan America gets a color scheme for 2025, with a Carbon Blue base matched with gray camo and orange highlights. The subframe also gets a new lick of paint, finished in the same Legendary Orange color used for the bodywork highlights, while the wheels are now matte black with a gloss hub.