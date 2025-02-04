Every Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Announced For 2025 (And What They Cost)

No matter the industry, a new year brings with it a chance to introduce new and improved products, showcasing the latest and greatest in technology and design a company can harness. And Harley-Davidson is no exception, treating customers to yearly refreshes to try and stay ahead of the competition.

The American motorcycle manufacturer has announced 13 new bikes for 2025. There are two all-new bikes, a wide selection of ones receiving significant mechanical and performance upgrades, and a few that are merely getting some minor aesthetic tweaks and refreshes. Prices have also changed, with most costing slightly more than their predecessors, but also offering more in return. And, yes, some of Harley's 2025 offerings are also getting shifted overseas, with the Sportster S now one of the motorcycles that the company is assembling in Thailand, albeit apparently temporarily.

Whether you're in the market for a new bike or just want to see what this historic American motorcycle brand is up to these days, you've come to the right place. Here are all of Harley's new-for-2025 motorcycles and how much each will set you back should they strike your fancy.

