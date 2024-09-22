Why Is Harley-Davidson Moving Some Of Its Motorcycle Production Lines To Thailand?

Harley-Davidson was born in the Davidson family basement in 1903 and still maintains its headquarters in that same spot on Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee. Harley's best bikes over its long history have run the gamut from flat-track dirt devils to chrome-laden pavement cruisers. The brand is popular with actors and musicians, and several of its models have been featured in movies and on television.

Harley has always touted its identity as an American company, although it has embraced opportunities to expand its sales and manufacturing to other parts of the world in recent years. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are built using parts made in Mexico and across Europe, Asia, and South America, although every bike sold in the United States is assembled in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania.

At least, that was the case until very recently. Last month, Harley-Davidson announced that it would move production of some U.S.-market 2025 Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster models to Thailand. Per ABC12 News in Flint, Michigan, the company said that the move was temporary. A Harley dealer in Vermont said the company would be investing $9 million in its York, Pennsylvania facility, specified that popular models like the Softail and Grand American touring series would still be made at that plant, and noted that Harley rival Indian Motorcycle has manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Asia.

