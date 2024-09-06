5 Celebrities Who Ride Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
When seeking out the right motorcycle, it's pretty much a given that you will stumble across the Harley-Davidson brand somewhere along the line. For decades, the company has produced high-quality bikes with all kinds of customizing potential, making it easy as can be to cater them to one's personal taste. Sure, there are some used Harley-Davidson models most agree you should steer clear of at all costs, but the company's output is solid overall. After all, it didn't become one of the foremost names in the motorcycle game for no reason.
In fact, as the legend of Harley-Davidson has grown over the years, the bikes themselves have come to be adored by folks of all riding preferences and walks of life. From the die-hard motorcycle rider to those who've purchased one for more casual use, the Harley catalogue has proven its mass appeal. That extends to celebrities as well, seeing as there are numerous out there who have taken to owning and riding these bikes in their personal lives. Here are five celebrities in particular who haven't hidden their love for Harley-Davidson one bit.
Pink
If you've paid any attention to the pop music scene over the past 20 years or so, odds are you've at least heard of Pink. Throughout her career, she has become a platinum recording artist, released several highly successful albums, and is known globally for such hits as "So What," "Raise Your Glass," and "Try," to name a few. To put it lightly, she's a pop icon, but there's more to her than her vocal and songwriting talents. Throughout the years, Pink has devoted some of her free time to cultivating quite a stylish collection of motorcycles.
Pink's motorcycle history is nothing to scoff at. She owns a custom Indian Cruiser gifted to her in 2017 by her husband, Carey Hart. She also took an Indian Scout for a ride around Australia in 2018 and has tried out bikes from several of the best and biggest brands on the scene. One of the bikes the musician was once spotted taking for a spin was a Harley-Davidson Sportster XL Iron 883 in 2013. Time will tell if she takes the bike out for another excursion soon or if she has another Harley on her radar.
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo is one of the most beloved and inspiring names in Hollywood. After turning himself around and leaving a life of crime behind, he got his start in acting in the 1980s and almost immediately became an on-screen favorite. Since then, he has grown into a household name thanks to the "Machete" film franchise — itself a spin-off of the "Spy Kids" series, which Trejo also appears in. Trejo has also taken on supporting roles in productions ranging from "Predators" to "Muppets Most Wanted" and delved into the realms of video games, cooking, and more. All the while, he has harbored a deep love for motorcycles.
It doesn't take much digging to find evidence of Trejo's love for two-wheeled transportation. He famously rode up to the "Machete" premiere in costume on a custom Harley-Davidson Softail Springer, and he frequently posts about bikes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. As photographed by the Los Angeles Times in 2021, Trejo also owns a custom-built Harley-Davidson complete with a "Machete" paint job. He showcased it at a 2012 Easyriders Bike Show, going over the movie-inspired artwork and some of the specs, in addition to shouting out those who helped bring it to life.
Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam has been a frequent face on film and television since the 1990s, starring in several high-profile projects, including "Children of Men," "Pacific Rim" and its sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising," and "Rebel Moon — Part One: Child of Fire." However, none of these projects are nearly as synonymous with Hunnam as "Sons of Anarchy." The FX series featured him prominently in the role of Jax Teller, who became a major player in the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original.
For the Jax role, Hunnam had to not only look and act the part, but he had to sharpen his motorcycle riding skills. Suffice to say, he did so and then some. "Sons of Anarchy" wrapped up in 2014 after seven seasons, yet Hunnam continues to put rubber to the road on two wheels. For example, in 2017, the Daily Mail photographed him taking his Harley-Davidson bike around Los Angeles. He later told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that he held onto one of Jax's "Sons of Anarchy" bikes, and that while he doesn't ride as frequently as he once did, the desire is slowly but surely coming back to him.
Jason Momoa
The rise of Jason Momoa to pop culture prominence was nothing short of meteoric. In a span of a few short years, he went from a supporting character on "Game of Thrones" to one of the faces of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Throughout the late 2010s into the 2020s, he made waves (pun intended) as Arthur "Aquaman" Curry in both cuts of "Justice League" and two "Aquaman" solo films, excelled as Duncan Idaho in the "Dune" saga, and proved kooky yet formidable as Dante Reyes in "Fast X." That's a lot of work in front of the camera, yet he has still made time for his passions.
One of Momoa's loves is motorcycles, specifically those of the Harley Davidson variety. He made this particularly apparent during a chat with Men's Journal in 2021, where he was able to put most of his expansive collection on display. At the time, his pieces ranged from a 1916 Harley-Davidson Model J to a 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America, with some excellent models in-between. "I love them all — knuckles, pans, shovels," he said about his bikes. "They're all different, they all sound great, and they're all f***ing awesome."
Cher
To call Cher music royalty would be a tremendous understatement. Since the 1960s, she has been an industry constant, regularly evolving her sound to fit in with the latest generation while still retaining the core of her art. In the 2020s, she's still going strong and maintaining her mainstream status long after the success of such famous tracks as "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe." At the same time, it's not quite common knowledge that the pop staple was a motorcycle enthusiast once upon a time.
Though she hasn't gotten out on the road much in recent years, Cher has a long history of riding motorcycles — especially Harley-Davidsons. Around the turn of the century, she was frequently seen on her 1994 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. The singer didn't just drive her bike around for fun, though. She was often present at various parades and motorcycle-oriented events, like 1994's Happy Harley Days at Streets in Beverly Hills, California and 2003's Ride to Work Day at New York's City Hall. It has been said that she sold her bike in 2003, but in 2013, she arrived on a New York Police Department Harley, albeit as a passenger, for a Today Show appearance.
The entertainment sphere is loaded with Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, actors and singers alike. Surely, more Harley lovers will come out of the woodwork as more folks attain superstar status, just as more Harleys will likely join the list of the most famous from movies and television.