5 Used Harley-Davidson Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Harley-Davidson is one of the world's best-known motorcycle brands. With a history that spans more than 12 decades, these motorcycle builders inspire passion, whether it be the devotion of supporters or the ire of detractors. Fans devote themselves to their love for Harley's traditional V-Twin powerplant, heavy chrome, and unmistakable American style.

In operation since 1903, Harley quickly garnered a reputation for rugged reliability. The company grew quickly, supplying bikes to the U.S. military during both world wars. On the home front, the brand grew into an American icon. However, in the late 1960s, Harley was in trouble. Bought out by American Machine and Foundry (AMF), they suffered a decade of declining quality.

An ownership group under Willie G. Davidson, grandson of founder William A. Davidson, purchased the company from AMF in 1981. Harley's reputation was at an all-time low, but the new owners developed and introduced a reliable and modernized powerplant, the Evolution engine, in 1984. The Evo was largely successful and not only helped stave off bankruptcy — it also led to Harley building some of the best V-Twin engines ever.

With a long history of ups and downs, consumers looking to buy a used Harley-Davidson have much to chew on. Choosing the right model, or even year, can be a tricky endeavor. Join us as we look at factory recalls, design flaws, safety concerns, and commonly reported issues to determine which used Harley-Davidson models you should steer clear of at all costs.