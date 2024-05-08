10 Of The Most Popular Motorcycle Jackets Under $500
Hitting the open road on a motorcycle is one of the most thrilling yet dangerous things modern humans do. The lack of a protective steel cage and safety features such as airbags make motorcycling a uniquely free and exhilarating experience, but the downside is motorcyclists are far more vulnerable to injury and exposed to weather conditions.
The market is chock-full of accessories that can improve the quality of your ride. Motorcyclists should always ride with a basic set of comfortable safety gear, and a good jacket is the most essential element after a quality helmet. The market is awash with quality options for motorcycle jackets, which means that breaking the bank on motorcycle gear is easy but not at all necessary.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of quality motorcycle jackets with a hard limit on the budget. Here are 10 of the most popular motorcycle jackets for under $500.
Alpinestars Solano Waterproof Jacket
Alpinestars was started by leather craftsman Sante Mazzarolo in the early 1960s. With the birth and rise in popularity of enduro and motocross riding, Mazzarolo realized that there was a need for safe, durable equipment that could take a lot of damage while keeping riders safe, and it didn't take long for the designer to move into other aspects of riding gear. Fast-forward a half-century, and Alpinestars remains a top-tier provider of professional-grade racing equipment.
Developed with urban riding in mind, the Solano's safety features and casual styling suits cover most street rider's needs. At first glance, it simply appears to be a stylish jacket, but further inspection reveals breathable yet waterproof polyamide materials and Aplinestars' Nucleon Flex Plus pads. The shoulder and elbow pads are rated CE Level 1, with an available CE Level 2 upgraded back protector.
The Alpinestars Solano Waterproof Jacket — which retails for $260 — is not just safety equipment but a versatile garment. It features side zippers that allow riders to regulate airflow, five pockets, including two secure interior ones for valuables, and a waterproof main zipper for wet rides. Ample storage capacity is designed to be practical without compromising on style. With its balanced blend of safety features, comfort, and style, the Solano jacket is a true jack-of-all-trades.
Rev'It Eclipse 2
Since 1995, Rev'It has established a reputation for designing safe and aesthetically pleasing motorcycle gear. With stores across Europe and the United States, Rev'It takes pride in inspiring riders by developing equipment that speaks to them.
Starting at $190, the Rev'It Eclipse 2 is a lightweight motorcycle jacket that keeps riders comfortable from dusk until dawn and into the cooler hours of a summer night. Its outer shell of 600D polyester covers a mesh inner lining that allows airflow while keeping the worst of the cold at bay.
The innovative design of the Rev'It Eclipse 2 includes practical features such as CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors, ensuring your safety without compromising the jacket's lightweight construction. Adjustable tabs at the cuffs and waists, three pockets including one interior, and even a jeans loop are all designed to keep everything in place, even at high speed. The logo on the back reflects light to improve visibility during night riding. The Rev'It Eclipse 2 is not just a jacket — it's a game-changer for warm-weather rides.
Joe Rocket Turbulent
A Windsor, Ontario-based gear manufacturer since 1992, Joe Rocket has grown from a small retail shop to an international monolith supplying all forms of cycling gear with a reputation for their safety and distinctive styling.
Suitable for cool to cold weather riding, the Joe Rocket Turbulent starts at $180 and includes a water-resistant, a durable Rock Tex outer shell, and an insulated removable liner for when the afternoon ride is hotter than the morning ride or the seasons begin changing. A rock-solid all-weather jacket, the Turbulent includes CE Level 1 elbow, shoulder pads, and a removable back armor option.
Two exterior pockets, an internal pocket, and a padded lower back storage pocket provide plenty of space for wallets and sunglasses, not to mention the liner should it need to be removed. Articulated back panels mean the jacket won't tighten up if you take a more forward riding position. The Joe Rocket Turbulent is a good pick for cool-to-cold weather, but its versatility and clever design make it a candidate for a year-round riding jacket.
Olympia Airglide 6
As the name suggests, the Olympia Airglide 6 – which is priced at $400, but can often be found on sale for about $200 — can be a light, airy, and comfortable jacket, but with three layers to choose from, it covers a lot of bases. Now in its sixth iteration, Olympia has put a lot of thought into the Airglide, and it shows.
The outer shell is made up of 500D elbow and back padding, which means there is respectable protection if the textile meets the road. However, the outer shell is just the beginning. The layered design means that the outer shell, with its large ventilation panels, provides protection on hot days while the inner layers gives riders more options. Layer number two is a breathable waterproof jacket, and the third layer is an insulation layer that zips into either the rain layer or the outer shell. Basically, the Airglide 6 is a three-season riding jacket with durable construction and high-level protection.
The Airglide also features several adjustments and stretch panels, so securing a comfortable fit is a cinch regardless of your riding position. Fleece-lined front pockets and an eight-inch zipper with rubberized pulls hint at the rider-centric design that Olympia champions.
Street & Steel Kickstarter Moto Hoody – $159.99
Not every jacket is, well, a jacket. For the casual rider who doesn't want to lug around an armor-infused garment when they get where they're going, the $160 Street & Steel MotoHoody might be what the doctor ordered.
Street & Steel strikes a happy medium between the full rider kit and a breezy summer ride with this casual hoodie with some interesting hidden features. Though it looks like your typical cotton hoodie, the material is actually a poly-aramid knit used in the linings of riding denim pants. In other words, though it looks like a hoodie, it protects like a textile jacket.
The elbow and shoulder pads are rated at CE Level 2, which is not always present at this price point. They also include a rear pocket if you want to slide a back protector in. Insulated pockets front-and-rear and drawstring air-flow adjustments make the Kickstarter a great casual top for riding, whether you're going for that stealth aesthetic or simply don't want a bulkier jacket.
Dainese Tempest 3 D-Dry Jacket
If you happen to ride in the Pacific Northwest or another often rainy environment, the Dainese Tempest 3 D-Dry Jacket may be the one for you. Defined by Dainese as a winter touring jacket, this $440 piece of protective equipment comes at a bit of a higher price point than some of the other jackets on this list, but plenty of technological innovations go into keeping riders dry when the clouds break.
A breathable but waterproof membrane is baked into the jacket's outer shell, with an interior liner for additional warmth and protection. A series of flaps and snaps allow the rider to button up at the wrists and collars, and a weather-resistant zipper cover prevents water ingress. The front ventilation flaps can remain open while the waterproof inner lining prevents water access, although reviewers have reported that in hot weather, this can become stifling.
The inner lining is itself a thermal jacket, just in case you want to stay warm without the stiffness or extra bulk once you're off the bike. A series of five pockets include two on the outside, a single cargo pocket in the rear, and two inner waterproof pockets. The Tempest includes armored protection at the elbows and shoulders, with an optional backplate. If next-level protection technology is more your speed, check out Dainese's high-tech airbag jackets.
Alpinestars Bogota Pro Drystar Jacket
Alpinestars makes the list again with a distinctive and functional three-season jacket. Geared toward trail or enduro riding, the Alpinestars Bogota Pro Drystar is available for $430 and features armpit stretch panels for optimal comfort when maneuvering the bike through tricky spots. Rugged construction includes a triple-layer system with removable thermal and waterproof linings. Though not suitable for winter riding on its own, the Drystar will see riders through most weather situations.
Looped zip tabs make accessing the pouch-style front pockets easy while wearing gloves, and waterproof interior chest pockets are perfect for phones or earbuds. The large rear pocket is large enough to accommodate the rain layer if things get a bit stuffy inside. To that end, forearm sips and adjustable ventilation panels allow riders to adjust airflow on the fly. Conversely, the rain layer provides excellent waterproofing when you don't want the weather intruding on your fun.
The Bogota includes Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow armor rated to CE Level 2 built into the 600D textile shell. The back protector is sold separately but provides an option for additional protection to the discerning off-roader.
FirstGear Kathmandu 2.0
This is the second generation of FirstGear's Kathmandu jacket, and this is apparent in its many innovative improvements and features. The name of this stirs up images of exotic, rugged terrain, which is not a coincidence as the Kathmandu 2.0, which starts at $400, is geared toward the adventure cycling crowd with its rugged, waterproof construction that includes an under-helmet hood. More of a desert rider? Lose the Hypertex liner and enjoy the dunes. Winding your way up the Himalayas? Internal construction allows for the addition of Kathmandu's heating accessories.
Not every jacket includes back armor, but the Kathmandu 2.0 does. Elbows, shoulders, and back all get padding rated at CE Level 2 with customizable adjustments so you can settle that armor exactly where you want it. Riders can install optional chest armor for 360 protection. In addition, fat, sturdy YKK zippers are easy to operate with gloves, and seven — count 'em, seven – pockets provide plenty of storage space.
Joe Rocket Classic '92
Joe Rocket may have helped popularize the brightly colored textile jackets so popular with sport bike riders, but this understated leather jacket is a departure from that. What's nice about the $350 Classic '92 is that it doesn't necessarily look like a traditional, reinforced motorcycle jacket. Modern styling with a dash of color make it wearable when you don't necessarily want to look like you just came off the set of "Biker Boyz."
Top-stitched 1.0 to 1.2 mm cowhide cuts the wind, making the Classic a good pick for cooler nights or transitional-season riding. If leather isn't enough to keep you feeling safe, there are pockets for additional armor at the shoulders, elbows, and back, though none of this armor is included. YKK zippers provide access to four external pockets, with two more secreted inside for valuables.
The leather is supple, the lining quilted, the styling subtle, the striping reflective, and the roads waiting with the Joe Rocket Classic '92.
Merlin Shenstone Air D30 Jacket
Triumph and Norton riders take note — this café racer inspired jacket benefits from simple styling and durable construction. Cotec waxed cotton and enormous ventilation panels in the back, chest, and sleeves make the Shenstone Air a breeze for summer riding, while perforated armor promotes airflow even under the hot spots where you need protection the most.
For $360, this Merlin Shenstone Air D30 includes CE Level 1 back, elbow, and shoulder protection. YKK zippers and metal snaps on the pockets are easy to operate one-handed and provide a satisfying tactical feel that lets you know your stuff is secure. Pull straps at the upper arm and waist prevent the fabric from flapping around at speed.
Though geared for warm weather riding, the Air D30 includes a removable thermal membrane that cuts wind and keeps the worst of the rain off your body for unexpected cloudbursts. Merlin's offering is a comfortable and breathable all-round jacket for those warm days on the bike.
How we selected these motorcycle jackets
Material technology has advanced greatly since the invention of the motorcycle. Riders can choose from many different materials when shopping for a motorcycle jacket. Textile jackets have grown in popularity for their affordability and comfort, while leather still holds a stylish and functional place in the conversation.
More than material goes into buying the right motorcycle jacket. The first two things to consider are safety and comfort. Will the jacket protect you from injury while dealing properly with the weather? The right materials should account for that. Keeping an eye on a few features will help determine the correct jacket to buy for yourself or a loved one.
To determine which jackets to include on our list, we judged these products based on popularity, consumer reviews, materials, features, and suitability for your type of riding.