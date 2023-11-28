5 Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers For Motorcycle Enthusiasts
The holiday season is upon us, which means there's probably going to be a decent amount of travel in your family's future. If you happen to have a cool, chopper-riding relative in your family rolling in for the season, then you may have a good idea of what to get them as a gift: anything and everything motorcycle-related. Whether it's something to make their riding experiences a little more pleasurable or something to keep their likely very expensive ride safe, there are plenty of options for gifts to explore.
The only problem is that motorcycle accessories tend to be either somewhat expensive or rather large in size, not the kind of thing you could easily justify cramming into a holiday stocking (or even fit under the tree, in some circumstances). With a little bit of creative shopping, though, you can find some smaller-sized and reasonably-priced doodads to sneak into the stocking of your favorite wild rider for the holidays. If you're looking for ideas, we've got five quality suggestions. You might need to take them out of their boxes before they'll fit in a big sock, though.
BIIB LED Flashlight Gloves
Proper handwear is vital for any rider, keeping their hands safe from the elements of the road while ensuring a proper grip on the handlebars. If you're riding when it's warm out, though, full gloves can be a bit stifling, and if you're riding at night, it can be hard to see your hands in front of your face. If you want to solve both of those problems, try the LED Flashlight Gloves from BIIB.
If you want to get literal about it, these aren't "gloves" in the traditional sense but rather a pair of flexible fabric strips secured with sturdy Velcro. Wrap these strips over your fingers and thumbs and flip the switch to activate a quartet of small yet bright LED lights. These lights are great for giving you a little more visibility at night, as well as illuminating your view while you're working on your bike. Since the fabric is stretchy, they're one-size-fits-all, too, so there's no need to worry about sizing before buying.
Little World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & Cable
Unless you're a superhero or a getaway driver, it's generally considered bad manners to wear your motorcycle helmet into a place of business, which is why riders will usually leave their helmets with their bikes when stopping. However, if you just hang your helmet off your handlebars, there's a possibility someone might steal it. To ensure that doesn't happen, you need a way to keep that helmet right where it's supposed to be.
The Little World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & Cable features a combination lock and a flexible steel cable with PVC coating to make it weather-resistant. It's small and light enough that you can carry it in your pocket, yet sturdy enough that it can't be easily snapped. Just thread the cable through your helmet and lock it to your bike, and it stays right where you can see it. It works with both full-face and half-face helmets, too.
WSDCAM Rechargeable Bike Alarm with Remote
Since a motorcycle doesn't have lockable doors to keep miscreants from its controls, motorcycle thefts are unfortunately very common in the United States. According to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau released earlier this year, an average of 4,561 motorcycles were stolen every month throughout 2022. If you want to protect your expensive vehicular investment from sticky fingers, you need some reliable security measures.
The WSDCAM Rechargeable Bike Alarm combines safety with convenience in the form of a compact alarm system you can mount to any solid surface on your motorcycle with a mounting bar, zip ties, or double-sided tape. Using the adjustable sensitivity controls, managed with the included remote control, you can have the system sound a powerful 110-decibel alarm at the slightest jostling. The alarm system is USB rechargeable and can run from one to six months on a full charge, depending on usage.
Global Vision Eliminator Padded Motorcycle Riding Goggles
Being a motorcycle rider gives you the privilege to go on unique adventures. However, there is way less protection than that of a vehicle. Not only do you have to look out for other drivers and debris on the road, but you also have to ensure your eyes are protected from flying debris. This could be as tiny as dust particles that can blur your vision when going down the highway. If you've got a new motorcycle rider or even an experienced one in the family who doesn't have a pair of eye-protectant goggles yet, you can take it upon yourself to introduce them to the peak of mobile safety and comfort.
The Eliminator Riding Goggles from Global Vision are designed to stand the test of time while providing you the utmost in clarity and comfort. The frames feature comfortable padding to keep them on your eyes and side vents to keep the lenses from fogging up. Speaking of which, the lenses are made of shatter-proof polycarbonate with a 100% UV400 filter, ensuring that neither a sudden impact nor the heat of the sun will stop your ride.
Chemical Guys Speed Wipe Quick Detailer
When you're riding the open road, you might not always have the time or convenience to give your motorcycle a proper washing. While a bike may have less surface area to get dirty than a car, what surface area it does have can get pretty gross if you don't take care of it. Rather than carting around a bucket and sponge with you, you can get light-speed detailing done with a helpful chemical cleaner.
The Speed Wipe Quick Detailer from Chemical Guys is a specially-designed cleaning formula designed to be quickly applied to your motorcycle and buffed off for instant shine. The formula both provides additional UV protection and reduces ambient static cling by 75%, which in turn makes it difficult for dust and dirt to stick to the body. Plus, it's cherry-scented, giving you a nice little olfactory experience to enjoy on the road.