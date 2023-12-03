Motorcycles In Pink's Collection That Prove She Rides In Style

Pop, rock, and R&B icon Pink has a sizable collection of motorcycles. This probably doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who's followed her career for any length of time. She regularly makes appearances on them. Even her very first music video for her song "There You Go" featured her riding down an ally on a street bike while flanked by a group of skateboarders.

She stated in an interview with ET that she was 19 when she starred in that video. She said it was right around the time she started riding motorcycles and claimed to have almost crashed the bike 85 times. Two decades have come and gone since the release of "There You Go," but one thing hasn't changed: Pink still loves to ride.

It's no secret that celebrities often have the best toys. Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, and Ewan McGregor all have collections that feature some truly incredible bikes. But Pink just so happens to be married to racing and motocross legend Carey Hart, who now specializes in building custom motorcycles.

In fact, Hart said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May 2023, "One of the common threads with me and my wife is motorcycles." So it shouldn't be all that surprising to learn that her collection is nothing to sniff at. Here are a few of the more stylish bikes we've seen Pink ride over the years.