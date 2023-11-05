The Gorgeous Retro Motorcycle Olivia Munn Rides

It's no secret that celebrities have all the best toys, and motorcycles are no exception. Tom Cruz owns an extensive collection of expensive bikes, Keanu Reeves is a co-founder of Arch Motorcycle, and Olivia Munn is the proud owner of a Triumph Bonneville T100. The model and actress is most well known for her roles as Senior Financial Reporter Sloan Sabith in the HBO drama "The Newsroom" and the mutant Psylocke in "X-Men" film franchise, but it seems that she also enjoys riding her bike in her free time.

Munn didn't develop an interest in motorcycles until adulthood. Her first bike was a BMW R1200R that she purchased as a 30th birthday present for an ex-boyfriend. She talked about how she became the owner of the bike in a 2013 interview with Esquire, where she stated, "I had a BMW R1200R that I got for an ex-boyfriend, and we broke up, and he said, 'Just take it, I don't want it,' so when [he] said to take the motorcycle back, I thought he was just being so silly, and I told him, I said, 'This is ridiculous, you're just being a martyr. If you give somebody a gift, you don't take it back.'"

But as unusual an introduction as that may have been, it seems that suddenly becoming the owner of the R1200R sparked her interest in the hobby.