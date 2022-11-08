The Most Incredible Motorcycles In Ewan McGregor's Collection

Ewan McGregor's Hollywood career started in the 1993 British TV series, "Lipstick on Your Collar," (via IMBD) where the Scottish actor plays a 1956 British intelligence officer. Fed up with their daily duties, he and his male coworkers instead worry more about girls, romance, and rock & roll than deciphering codes, all of which is set against a backdrop of daydreamy musicals that take place inside their office.

Coming up on thirty years and nearly 100 acting credits, McGregor has logged some serious miles on the silver screen. His most famous role, of course, is that of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise. McGregor has been nominated for more awards than he has motorcycles in his collection. He's even won those awards on several occasions, including a Golden Globe in 2018 and an Emmy in 2021.

McGregor can be found on a motorcycle when he's not swinging a lightsaber, spotting trains, or staying warm in North Dakota. His love for two-wheelers stretches back to his teenage years when he strolled into a Ducati dealership in London and laid eyes on an Italian-made Moto Guzzi for the first time (via Bloomberg). "It was beautiful," he said, and it's something he never forgot. Today his garage is littered with bikes from an assortment of makers, most of them off-road capable touring bikes that are not overly pricey nor in the best condition.