5 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycles Ever Made

When you think of Harley-Davidson, the word "muscle" often springs to mind. Harley-Davidson's motorcycles may not be the fastest or most technologically advanced hogs on the market, but what they do have is old-school rugged road power. The brand makes a lot of different motorcycles for different purposes, but one of its oldest sectors is touring motorcycles, rides designed to safely ferry you across long stretches of highway and across state lines.

Harley's been in the touring business for decades, with several of its most well-regarded motorcycles either being touring-focused models or models that just happen to be excellent for long-distance rides. The precise way the brand tackles the concept of touring can differ from model to model, but it's all with the ultimate goal of getting you to your distant destination with a respectable degree of comfort and roadworthiness. Whether you're looking to get a touring bike yourself or are just interested in Harley-Davidson's back catalog, you can find some classic headliners of the long road within its halls.