Remarkable Paper Pure Is The Best Tablet For Notes: Here's Why

A couple of years ago I found myself frustrated by trying to take notes at a press briefing using my laptop, phone, or any other piece of electronic technology I had on hand. As such, I grabbed a physical paper notepad, a pen, and just like that, I was a note-taking machine. In some ways, it felt like a step backward, but it was also a refreshing upgrade to my typical briefing experience.

Of course, when it came time to sit down and write a story from the briefing, that's when I had to pick up the laptop and translate my hastily scribbled notes to the side of me. Then I came across the Remarkable tablet. Specifically, I took the "Remarkable Pro Move" tablet with me as part of my full set of tech tools I used to cover MWC 2026.

The "Move" is the smallest of the three most modern devices from the brand — the "Remarkable Pure" is a little bigger, while the "Remarkable Pro" is the largest of the trio. The middle-size "Pure" works very well for me. The Pro Move (the smallest of the three devices) is very narrow — akin to a hotel room notepad — and I felt comfortable writing notes on it, but I like something a bit wider so I can rest my palm comfortably.

So going forward, the Remarkable Paper Pure will probably be my companion — and it is the device we're looking at in the feature you're reading now. There are several reasons why this is the best tablet for taking notes. Here's what I've observed after spending two weeks and two press briefings with it.