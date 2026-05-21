4 Things I Couldn't Ignore While Driving Cadillac's Escalade (Which Is Very, Very Large)

The week after I returned Cadillac's Escalade, a woman in a lifted Chevy drove straight over a Lamborghini in Texas. The wedge-shaped Huracán squeezed neatly beneath the towering Silverado's outsized wheels. I'm sure, once the sting of insurance settlements has dimmed, all involved will chuckle at the irony of it happening in a Crunch Fitness parking lot. Crunch, get it?

Thankfully, I didn't need a reminder to check this behemoth's blindspots and thus avoid a collision with some Italian exotica. I find a little extra precaution comes as standard when you're driving someone else's $132,000-as-tested car, even if it belongs to GM. Of course, having just announced an estimate-beating $4.3 billion net income for the first quarter of this year, buoyed in no small part by sales of very large trucks, the company could probably afford to replace it without too many shareholder grumbles.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The bigger concern, of course, is of losing a child (or, given the scale of today's full-size SUVs, a "The Sound Of Music" cast's worth of children) in the limited sight-lines of burly, beefy boys like the 2026 Escalade. All the cameras and sensors in the world can't dull the fact that opting for a cocoon for your family may well put others at greater risk. That's not a slight for the Cadillac alone, no, but nor do the Escalade's luxury ambitions excuse it.