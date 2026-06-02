You Pay What We Pay - Ford Is Now Offering Employee Prices To Buyers
For more than 40 years, Ford's F-Series has been not only the bestselling truck in the U.S., but also simply America's best-selling vehicle. In 2025, Ford took the crown yet again, selling 828,832 F-Series trucks. It easily overtook the second-place winner, the Chevrolet Silverado, which sold 588,709 new models last year.
If the F-Series is such a mainstay, you may wonder why Ford is offering a new pricing model to entice buyers. It's a fair question, and the data provides a straightforward answer. Despite its status as a bestseller, Ford did not produce any of the other top ten vehicles in 2025, which was dominated by Toyota, with three bestselling vehicles. Additionally, Ford reported a 9% dip in sales in March 2026, to 457,315 vehicles in the quarter from 501,291 in the same quarter last year. The dip includes a 16% drop for the F-Series. Of course, vehicle sales are down across the board in the U.S., with experts predicting a 3% decline overall for the year.
To help boost sales and clear out older inventory, Ford is running an employee pricing deal, telling customers "you pay what we pay." Along with discounted pricing, buyers also bypass the oft-frustrating and time-consuming negotiation process. This deal is available for the lease or purchase of any eligible 2025 or 2026 model from a participating Ford dealer. It does exclude several popular models, such as the 2025 Ford Escape and the 2025 Ford Explorer. Here's what else you need to know before you visit your local dealership.
Employee pricing deal
Employee pricing incentives are exactly what they sound like — a company offers its products to customers at the same discounted price that employees typically pay. Under Ford's promotion, buyers must place an order or take delivery by July 6, 2026, and the deal is only available to U.S. residents. Previous purchases are not eligible.
The 2025 and 2026 models of Ford's most popular vehicle, the F-150, are included in this deal. Last year's model, which originally had a starting price of around $38,000, is now available for $34,558. The 2026 model, which has a similar starting price, is even cheaper under the deal at $34,412. Only the 2026 Explorer, which is the automaker's next best-selling vehicle, is included in the deal, with prices starting several thousand under the SUV's typical starting price. The promotional event includes other popular models such as the Bronco, the Mustang, and the Maverick.
You may be wondering if you could get a better deal simply by negotiating. Remember, during this promotional event, the buyer is not expected to haggle for a lower price because you're already paying below MSRP. It's the perfect time to buy if you hate negotiating. On the other hand, if you're skilled at getting the best deal, you may want to wait to buy that new car. You should also note that these promotions are at the discretion of each dealership and may not be available locally. Read the fine print, and be sure the dealership doesn't lowball your trade or push a high interest rate.