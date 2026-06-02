You Pay What We Pay - Ford Is Now Offering Employee Prices To Buyers

For more than 40 years, Ford's F-Series has been not only the bestselling truck in the U.S., but also simply America's best-selling vehicle. In 2025, Ford took the crown yet again, selling 828,832 F-Series trucks. It easily overtook the second-place winner, the Chevrolet Silverado, which sold 588,709 new models last year.

If the F-Series is such a mainstay, you may wonder why Ford is offering a new pricing model to entice buyers. It's a fair question, and the data provides a straightforward answer. Despite its status as a bestseller, Ford did not produce any of the other top ten vehicles in 2025, which was dominated by Toyota, with three bestselling vehicles. Additionally, Ford reported a 9% dip in sales in March 2026, to 457,315 vehicles in the quarter from 501,291 in the same quarter last year. The dip includes a 16% drop for the F-Series. Of course, vehicle sales are down across the board in the U.S., with experts predicting a 3% decline overall for the year.

To help boost sales and clear out older inventory, Ford is running an employee pricing deal, telling customers "you pay what we pay." Along with discounted pricing, buyers also bypass the oft-frustrating and time-consuming negotiation process. This deal is available for the lease or purchase of any eligible 2025 or 2026 model from a participating Ford dealer. It does exclude several popular models, such as the 2025 Ford Escape and the 2025 Ford Explorer. Here's what else you need to know before you visit your local dealership.