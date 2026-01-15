6 Dealer Fees You May Be Able To Negotiate When Buying A Car

A car's purchase price is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the true cost of ownership. Beyond the sticker price, there's insurance, registration, sales tax, and ongoing maintenance expenses like brakes, belts, filters, and fluids — the hidden costs of buying a new car. Every few years, you'll need a new set of tires, and sooner or later, something will break and need repairing.

With so many factors in play, costs can add up very quickly, which makes knowing where and how to save especially important. Buying tires during the off-season, for example, can shave a noticeable amount off the total bill. Comparing insurance rates is another example. According to a ValuePenguin survey, 76 % of buyers who have shopped and compared various insurance quotes reported saving money.

When it comes to the biggest expense — buying the car itself — there are also opportunities to spend less. Most buyers know that negotiating the asking price is common practice. However, that's not the only place where savings can be found, especially at the dealer, where add-ons and fees can stack up fast. With that in mind, here are six dealer fees you may be able to negotiate when buying a new car.