The Reason Why You Should Never Buy The First Model Year Of A New Car

When a new car comes to market, there are all sorts of pomp and circumstance surrounding it. For months, the engine specs are leaked, teaser photos are posted around the internet, the car is often spotted in camouflage leaving a manufacturer's private test facility, and then a big reveal comes via a sheet-pull at an auto show or a private event with big lights and a stunning backdrop. All of this is designed to grab your attention and boost interest, and, of course, sell cars. When an auto manufacturer debuts a new vehicle, they want the first year to be successful — a proof of concept so to speak. But, with few exceptions, the first year of a new car may not be the most desirable.

If you want to be the envy of all your pals at the local Cars and Coffee, go ahead and buy the first year of a vehicle, but there are some important things to know about early production models. For starters, the first year of a new vehicle may not be the most mechanically sound. According to Consumer Reports, "reliability-minded" buyers should stay away from new vehicles in their first year. New powertrains are often more likely to present problems. Then, there's the price premium charged for early versions of something new — especially sports cars. Carmakers often add equipment over the life cycle of a vehicle too, meaning the first year could be missing key tech, often released later in a vehicle's life cycle.

