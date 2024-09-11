How Many Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Editions Were Made And What's One Worth Now?

When it was new, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition had an MSRP of $50,995, about $15,000 more than the base model, though that made sense given the Morizo's focus on track capability. The mid-range Circuit Edition was significantly lower with an MSRP of $43,995, while the base Core trim level checked in at $36,995. It's hard to nail down exact prices for the Morizo today, since used models will come in all sorts of varying conditions and with different mileage. There are, however, some good benchmarks.

Car auction websites like Cars and Bids have several examples of Morizo-Edition GR Corollas that have sold in the last two years, so that's a good place to start. In June of 2023, an early Morizo with just 12 miles on the odometer sold for $79,000 — nearly $30,000 over the MSRP. Model number #001 was sold for charity through the auction site Bring a Trailer at $98,500.

Since those two sales, several models have sold on the respective auction sites, generally ranging between $50,000 and $67,500. In rare cases where Morizos are available on dealer lots, prices are around $55,000, depending on mileage and condition. Prices may drop over time, but for now, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition seems to be just as desirable as it was when it rolled off the factory floor — if not more so.

