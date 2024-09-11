How Many Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Editions Were Made And What's One Worth Now?
The Toyota GR Corolla has a small 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood that's pumped up to an astonishing 300 horsepower. The Corolla's small dimensions and impressive power-to-weight ratio make it an expert at carving corners and a car that can easily be your daily driver too. When the GR Corolla was first introduced in late 2022, it was met with a considerable amount of praise. Our reviewer who took the 2023 Toyota GR on a first drive found it to be an attainable, fast, and fun car.
Toyota released the GR Corolla in several different trim levels, and with a few highly-desirable packages. They were priced higher than the base model, but they had a lot of extra equipment. One of those ultra-desirable versions of the GR Corolla was the Morizo Edition, limited to just 200 numbered models in the United States. The Morizo Edition was named for Toyota president Akio Toyoda. Toyoda used the alias of Morizo when he competed in the infamous 24 Hours of Nürburgring, using racing to further Toyota's car development. So, naturally, the Morizo Edition was a race-focused version of the GR Corolla, ready for the track and upgraded in some pretty significant ways.
What does the Morizo Edition have that other GR Corollas don't?
The Morizo Edition of the GR Corolla was only produced for 2023, which was the GR Corolla's first year of production. There were three trim levels for 2023: the Core Grade, the Circuit Edition, and the Morizo Edition. All three trim levels were powered by the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. On all three trim levels, the impressive engine produced 300 horsepower. With the Core and Circuit, the engine put out 273 pound-feet of torque, but the Morizo upped the ante to 295 pound-feet, which helped a bit with acceleration.
On top of the standard equipment, the Morizo Edition got wider tires for better grip, a revised transmission with close gear ratios, forged wheels, a stiffer chassis, and unique suspension components. To be truly track-ready though, the rear seats were removed entirely in the Morizo Edition to save weight. The Morizo also removed the rear door speakers, the window regulators, and even the rear-window wiper — dropping the overall weight of the GR Corolla by nearly 100 pounds. The Morizo Edition, like the Circuit Edition, came with a carbon fiber roof, but the Morizo also came with unique exterior features like front brake ducts for increased cooling.
What have Morizo Edition GR Corollas sold for?
When it was new, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition had an MSRP of $50,995, about $15,000 more than the base model, though that made sense given the Morizo's focus on track capability. The mid-range Circuit Edition was significantly lower with an MSRP of $43,995, while the base Core trim level checked in at $36,995. It's hard to nail down exact prices for the Morizo today, since used models will come in all sorts of varying conditions and with different mileage. There are, however, some good benchmarks.
Car auction websites like Cars and Bids have several examples of Morizo-Edition GR Corollas that have sold in the last two years, so that's a good place to start. In June of 2023, an early Morizo with just 12 miles on the odometer sold for $79,000 — nearly $30,000 over the MSRP. Model number #001 was sold for charity through the auction site Bring a Trailer at $98,500.
Since those two sales, several models have sold on the respective auction sites, generally ranging between $50,000 and $67,500. In rare cases where Morizos are available on dealer lots, prices are around $55,000, depending on mileage and condition. Prices may drop over time, but for now, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition seems to be just as desirable as it was when it rolled off the factory floor — if not more so.