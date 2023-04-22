2023 Toyota GR Corolla: Which Trim Is The Best For The Money?

Toyota is keeping things simple with the 2023 GR Corolla. There are three trims, and each of those can be had in one of, at most, three colors. One engine, one transmission, all-wheel drive as standard, and while there are options packages, they're only offered on the base trim. At a time when configuring some cars feels like it demands a month of homework beforehand, Toyota's system is refreshingly straightforward.

The cheapest is the GR Corolla Core, from $35,900 (plus $1,095 destination). It gets the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine (with 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque), plus a 6-speed manual transmission and GR-FOUR all-wheel drive. Color options are Black, Ice Cap White, or $425 Supersonic Red.

Then there's the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, from $42,900 (plus destination). It has the same drivetrain, but instead of Black, there's a $425 Heavy Metal metallic gray. It also gets ultrasuede and faux-leather sports seats, plus standard front and rear limited-slip differentials.

Finally, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition — a nod to the name Toyota president Akio Toyoda races under — is $49,900 (plus destination). It massages 295 lb-ft of torque out of the same 1.6L engine and comes in either $425 Wind Chill Pearl or $1,645 Smoke paint finishes. Toyota is only making 200 of this most-potent version.