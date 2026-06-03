Dodge Has A New Sports Car Coming – But It's Not A Viper

Dodge recently announced a new sports car. It will not be the second coming of the Viper, but it will be named after a different snake. Dodge will name its new sports car the Copperhead, which also happens to be the name of the car shown above, a concept car produced by Dodge for the 1997 Detroit Auto Show. While Dodge has not released any photos, the automotive press corps assembled for Stellantis' 2026 Investor Day was permitted to see a styling prototype of the Copperhead and have described it as best they could. In the absence of any concrete facts about the Copperhead, there is a lot of wild speculation flying around.

The new Dodge Copperhead is expected to debut as a 2029 model. It will sit at the apex of the Dodge lineup, with a full-blown SRT model that could potentially be powered by a supercharged Hellcat Hemi V8, which currently makes 777 horsepower in the Ram SRT TRX. There is also the potential of a hybrid-based setup, incorporating electric motors that could increase the Copperhead's performance even more. The Copperhead's performance should improve on the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a rare and guilty pleasure.

The Dodge Copperhead is not expected to be based on the current Dodge Charger, but it will exhibit much higher performance levels than those currently shown by the Charger, which does just fine with an inline-six. The Copperhead's body has been described as a two-door that is both low and long, with narrow LED headlights setting off the front end.