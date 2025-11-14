Sorry, Hemi Fans: Dodge's 2026 Charger SIXPACK Does Just Fine With An Inline-Six

Dodge had a really tough assignment with the new Charger. They needed to replace two beloved muscle cars, the Challenger and the Charger. Simultaneously, they needed to eliminate one of the things that made both of those cars so great: the powerful and evocative V8 engines under the hood.

To pile on top of this tall task, they also needed to make the Charger a dual-platform vehicle with two different body styles. So, the newest Charger had to come out as an EV, and with a non-V8 engine. Oh, and it had to be both a two-door AND four-door vehicle.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

We've already covered the launch of the electric-only Charger Daytona, and it turned out to be pretty competent on track. Now, the only task that's left is to make sure the gasoline-powered version is just as fun and capable, but while burning some fossilized dinosaurs. To prove that it's still a thrilling muscle car, Dodge invited me out to hallowed ground, one of the Mecca's of North American automotive enthusiasm: The Tail of the Dragon.