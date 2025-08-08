No HEMI: 2026 Charger Scat Pack SIXPACK Debuts Without A V8 But With Plenty Of Power

At long last, the internal combustion Dodge Chargers have been revealed. To settle any confusion, the electric Chargers that have already been released have the "Daytona" suffix. Gas-powered Chargers will be adorned with the fitting "SIXPACK" name. That suffix has three references baked in as it calls back to the six-barreled carburetors of Dodge and Plymouth muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s, the new engine is an inline-six, and, of course, it refers to muscles. Dodge is clearly having fun here.

A press release from Dodge/Stellantis details two new Dodge Charger SIXPACK variants for the 2026 model year. Both are powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo "Hurricane" inline-six that's already made an appearance in a number of Jeeps, and a few of the wilder Ram trucks, like the Warlock. Both are also all-wheel drive as standard. While the V8 Hemi of yore might be dead, you can at least take solace in knowing that the two Chargers are not particularly lacking in the power department.