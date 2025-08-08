No HEMI: 2026 Charger Scat Pack SIXPACK Debuts Without A V8 But With Plenty Of Power
At long last, the internal combustion Dodge Chargers have been revealed. To settle any confusion, the electric Chargers that have already been released have the "Daytona" suffix. Gas-powered Chargers will be adorned with the fitting "SIXPACK" name. That suffix has three references baked in as it calls back to the six-barreled carburetors of Dodge and Plymouth muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s, the new engine is an inline-six, and, of course, it refers to muscles. Dodge is clearly having fun here.
A press release from Dodge/Stellantis details two new Dodge Charger SIXPACK variants for the 2026 model year. Both are powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo "Hurricane" inline-six that's already made an appearance in a number of Jeeps, and a few of the wilder Ram trucks, like the Warlock. Both are also all-wheel drive as standard. While the V8 Hemi of yore might be dead, you can at least take solace in knowing that the two Chargers are not particularly lacking in the power department.
Charging forward with a six-cylinder
The first model, the 2026 Dodge Charger R/T puts out 420 horsepower, that Dodge says gives the new car a top speed of 168 mph. The previous Charger and Challenger Hellcats, with horsepower ratings over 700, had top speeds breaching 200 mph. That said, 168 mph is still fairly spicy. The second model, the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, will have 550 horsepower from its higher-output engine. It will, reportedly, have a top speed of 177 mph. It has a respectable 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds.
That's all well and good, but if the price isn't right, no one will care about the new louder and goofier Charger. The base model R/T carries a price of $49,995 (plus $1,995 destination), and the beefier Scat Pack will set you back $54,995 (plus $1,995 destination). Dodge notes that the Scat Pack will have "the most horsepower under $55,000." For comparison, a competitor like the Ford Mustang Dark Horse (still powered by a 5.0-liter V8) makes exactly 500 horsepower and has a starting MSRP of $64,380.
The whole Dodge Charger family
As you would expect, the Scat Pack has a few extra features in addition to the extra 130 horsepower. You get a few extra performance metrics that you can view through the infotainment screen, as well as auto-dimming LED headlights and daytime running lights. On the outside, the Scat Pack also has a glass roof, for that extra futuristic look. Most notably, however, the pricier Dodge can switch from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, for the express purpose of being a menace and ruining your tires with some burnouts.
For clarification, the electric 670 horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack isn't going anywhere and carries a price of $59,995, but it appears that the lower trim Charger Daytona R/T is absent for the 2026 model year. To give drivers a little more in the department of practicality and choice, every new Charger, gas or electric, is also available as a four-door, because why not? Big, and mean sedans are never a bad thing. The four door Chargers have a $2,000 premium over the coupe models. While it might be sad that the new Dodge Charger won't have a V8, a howling twin-turbo inline-six is a very good consolation prize.