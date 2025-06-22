What Is The Mustang Dark Horse's Top Speed & How Fast Can It Run The Quarter Mile?

Putting aside the supercar-slaying, $300,000 Mustang GTD, the current flagship of the Ford Mustang lineup is the Mustang Dark Horse. The Dark Horse nameplate made its debut for the 2024 model year as the Mustang entered its new S650 generation, representing a more powerful and more race track-focused variant of the standard issue of the Mustang GT.

Though the name is new, the Dark Horse effectively picks up where the previous generation Shelby GT350 and Mach 1 left off. If you are familiar with those two cars' position in the Mustang hierarchy, you will know that the Dark Horse is not meant to be the fastest Mustang in a straight line. That honor will go to the heavily-rumored and highly anticipated next-gen Shelby GT500 whenever it returns to the lineup.

However, just because the Mustang Dark Horse is aimed more at delivering cornering grip and track day hot laps than it is dyno competitions or quarter mile runs doesn't mean the car is a slouch when it comes to drag racing or top speed. So how fast is it? Depending on transmission choice, the Dark Horse has been clocked as quickly as 12 seconds flat in the quarter mile, with a claimed top speed of 166 miles per hour.