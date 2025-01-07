Is Ford Really Making A Mustang Shelby GT500 In 2025?

If you count yourself even a casual enthusiast of automotive history, the name Carroll Shelby likely carries as much weight as Michelangelo does among art historians. Some in the Shelby-worshipping masses no doubt view the Mustang GT500 as his Sistine Chapel. The vehicle, of course, debuted in 1967, doing so with an imposing 428 cubic-inch V8 engine under the hood that delivered 355 horsepower and could accelerate 0 to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds. With that kind of power, it instantly became a high-water mark in the muscle car arena, and remains a career-defining offering among Shelby's legendary slate of high-octane offerings.

The GT500 was, understandably, a big hit among speed-loving consumers, with earlier builds continuing to rank among the most coveted vintage cars on the scene. One was even the source of some controversy when it appeared in a recent episode of History's hit reality series "American Pickers."

Shelby, of course, didn't stop making GT500 Mustangs after 1967, though Ford stopped making them after the 1969 model year. The manufacturer brought them back for a wildly successful revival run in 2007, and continued producing supercharged GT500s for the next 15 years. It's been almost three years since production on the GT500 ended for the second time, and rumors are already surfacing that Ford is bringing it back for 2025. It would seem, however, that those rumors are not true. And as of this writing, there has been no official word from Ford regarding the return of the GT500.

