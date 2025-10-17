Ford's Mustang Is A Survivor, And This Dark Horse Proves Why

The 5.0-liter V8 under the hood of the Mustang GT puts out 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Those figures go up a bit with the available active exhaust (486 and 418) but none of those numbers would suffice at the top of the lineup. Naturally, they pumped up the Dark Horse to a more appealing 500 horses. Torque stays a healthy 418, but that 500 just sounds so right.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The Dark Horse feels properly fast, too. I drove a standard Mustang GT just a few months back and there's definitely a different feel with the Dark Horse from behind the wheel. Nail the throttle and it heads towards the horizon with intent and a cacophony of noises from the active exhaust. The pops and bangs of the V8 blasting reward out of the four exhaust tips can be calmed down a bit with some adjustment of the settings, but I didn't bother with the quiet mode much: the Dark Horse is too much fun with all that noise.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Dark Horse models get an exclusive Tremec six-speed manual transmission, an upgrade from the standard Getrag MT-82 six-speed in the regular Mustang. The shifting action from the gear lever is smooth, even if the throws are a bit long for my liking. The clutch pedal is light enough that you can drive the Dark Horse in heavy traffic for a while without completely zapping the energy from your left leg.