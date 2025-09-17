The Mustang GTD Isn't The Supercar Ford Wants You To Think It Is. That's Its Biggest Strength

When Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD at Monterey Car Week two years ago, all the racecar tech promised the most hardcore Mustang ever built for public roads. Then late last year, the GTD cracked the seven-minute mark for a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, before improving that time by about five seconds earlier this year.

Clearly, the GTD's racecar roots shine strong, despite starting life as a "regular" Mustang. Canadian chassis experts at Multimatic then get to work with a ton of modifications, bolting on carbon-fiber everywhere possible, installing active aerodynamics, and swapping the gearbox to the rear in a "transaxle" layout with inboard pushrod suspension mounted above using Multimatic's adaptive spool-valve system.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

I spotted my first privately owned GTD at Monterey just last month, an easily recognizable car bedecked in an absurd paintjob specced by Galpin Ford president and CEO Beau Boeckmann. Still, when I received an invite to the media launch at SoCal's Thermal Club shortly thereafter, I can admit to arriving with some healthy skepticism. The GTD looks hardcore, yes, but specs on paper previewed the potential for somewhat a different story. After all, 815 horsepower sounds great but, somehow, the GTD weighs a hefty 4,386 pounds—or about 1,500 pounds more than the GT3 racecar's minimum weight, despite the use of all that carbon.