What Was The Best American Lap Time At The Nurburgring?

To determine the best American lap time at the Nürburgring, we will define it as the best lap by an American-branded vehicle on the 20.832 km-long Nürburgring Nordschleife track, which is the current standard for Nürburgring lap records. The best American lap time at the Nürburgring is currently held by the Ford Mustang GTD, which set a time of 6:52.072 on April 9, 2025, an improvement of more than 5.5 seconds over the its first ring attempt in August 2024.

The Ford Mustang GTD's time of 6:52.072 represents the seventh fastest time for a production car lapping the Nürburgring. Currently ranking ahead of the Mustang GTD in lap times, starting with the number six ranking and moving up to number one, are the Porsche GT2 RS MR 991.2 (6:51.45 in 2017), the Lamborghini Aventador LP 770-4 SVJ (6:49.42 in 2018), the Porsche GT3 RS 992 (6:49.32 in 2022), the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6:48.04 in 2020), the Porsche GT2 RS MR 991.2 (6:43.30 in 2021), and the top-ranking Mercedes-AMG One, with a time of 6:29.09 in 2024, leaving a margin of 14 seconds between it and the second-place Porsche.

For reference, there are also the even quicker lap records achieved by non-production cars. These can be prototypes, pure racing cars not intended for road use, or hypercars. The current top-three lap records in this category are held by the first-place Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo with 5:19.54, the second-place Volkswagen ID.R with 6:05.33, and the Lotus Evija X Prototype in third with 6:24.04 minutes.