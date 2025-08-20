The Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 Proves You Don't Need A 911

The end is near for the Porsche 718 Cayman, at least in its current form. Porsche has announced that internal combustion versions of the Cayman (and its convertible twin, the Boxster) will halt production in October of 2025. After decades of providing entry-level Porsche driving dynamics, the Cayman and Boxster will soon transition to their new role as the first two-door EV sports cars from the brand.

A few weeks back, I realized just how quickly October and the Cayman's demise was approaching, and I simultaneously remembered that it had been a few years since I'd driven one. So, I sent out an urgent plea. I wrote to the folks at Porsche and said "Please, let me have a go in whatever you've got with a Cayman or Boxster badge. I want to remember this one fondly before its beating flat-six-cylinder heart is ripped from its proverbial chest and it's left to wither and die."

Okay, so maybe I'm being a bit overdramatic in my recreation of the correspondence, and to clarify, I have some hope for an entertaining two-door EV from Porsche (it's not like the four-door electric Macan was a letdown), but I still wanted a refresher on just how good the Cayman is.