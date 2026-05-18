This Ryobi-Rival Mini Leaf Blower Seemed Like A Great Amazon Deal: Then Things Went Wrong

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Power tools can be dangerous — especially when you're dealing with a machine with rotating parts. When you add forceful wind power and what seems like a design executed with little regard for the safety of the user, things can go bad quickly. We brought two mini leaf blowers to our review bench, one from a well-known brand sold by Home Depot, the other from a lesser-known brand sold on Amazon.

From Home Depot we got a Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower Kit (PSBLB01K) — that's the one that's neon yellow-green (or "Ryobi Green" if you like).

From Amazon we ordered a Yuquesen leaf blower — or maybe it's a Zarimi leaf blower — either way, it's the orange-colored blower. The Amazon listing page for this product says "Yuquesen" but the tool that's delivered has the brand "Zarimi." The product looks like what's shown on Amazon, but the logos on the product are different — that's not something that usually happens when we purchase products elsewhere.

This in mind, we treated both blowers with equal scrutiny, attempting to assess and compare their power, value, and usefulness in the field. One of these blowers is pretty great, the other is a bit of a mess.