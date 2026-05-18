This Ryobi-Rival Mini Leaf Blower Seemed Like A Great Amazon Deal: Then Things Went Wrong
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Power tools can be dangerous — especially when you're dealing with a machine with rotating parts. When you add forceful wind power and what seems like a design executed with little regard for the safety of the user, things can go bad quickly. We brought two mini leaf blowers to our review bench, one from a well-known brand sold by Home Depot, the other from a lesser-known brand sold on Amazon.
From Home Depot we got a Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower Kit (PSBLB01K) — that's the one that's neon yellow-green (or "Ryobi Green" if you like).
From Amazon we ordered a Yuquesen leaf blower — or maybe it's a Zarimi leaf blower — either way, it's the orange-colored blower. The Amazon listing page for this product says "Yuquesen" but the tool that's delivered has the brand "Zarimi." The product looks like what's shown on Amazon, but the logos on the product are different — that's not something that usually happens when we purchase products elsewhere.
This in mind, we treated both blowers with equal scrutiny, attempting to assess and compare their power, value, and usefulness in the field. One of these blowers is pretty great, the other is a bit of a mess.
Yuquesen or Zarimi, depending on who you ask
If you look at the listing on Amazon or on the Yuquesen product listing site for the orange-colored tool we've reviewed, you'll see the brands "Yuquesen" and "Zarimi" used interchangeably. On the Yuquesen homepage you'll also find some creative editing in press images. What you see below is a screenshot of the official Yuquesen website captured on May 8, 2026.
The appearance of "VIOLENCEN" on the product is probably the result of a PR department's editing software's best guess at a low-res image of the brand "YUQUESEN" in all caps. Again, this is extra odd, because the product we actually received (as ordered from the official Yuquesen Store on Amazon, linked above) did not have this branding, and instead features the "Zarimi" name pictured below.
If you head to the website for "Zarimi" at MyZarimi.com, you'll find a white label website — a cookie-cutter template with the blanks filled in using this brand. You can prove this yourself by heading to the bottom of the website to find its Contact Us address: 393 South Beltline Highway, Mobile AL 56696.
Use your favorite search engine to find other instances of this address, and you'll find another cookie-cutter website for "Dicekoo," another brand that sells products on Amazon. And look! According to its website, it has the same customers (with different names and careers, of course).
Now let's climb out of this rabbit hole, and get to talking about how potentially dangerous the Zarimi (or Yuquesen) leaf blower is.
Yuquesen's Potentially Dangerous Bits
Generally, we review smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices that don't really have any dangerous moving parts. We review automobiles, too — cars and trucks certainly can be perilous if handled improperly, but for the most part, we've been safe. Most of the time we handle products that stand very little chance of harming the reviewer under normal circumstances — with some notable exceptions.
The Yuquesen handheld leaf blower (we'll just call it Yuquesen from this point forward because that's how it's listed on Amazon) is another exception to the rule. The design of this device might not seem all that different from the Ryobi blower at first glance — but it's bad in all the right places.
The three photos of the device above are of how it appears without its extension tube parts attached — how it looks when you first take it out of the box. If you'll take a look at the back of the device, you'll notice that the fan is less than an inch away from the device's (back-facing) protective plastic grill.
Above you'll see a video in which our friends at Extreme Reviews have found out the hard way that this combination of a shallow-mounted fan and leaf-blower-grade air force make a perfect opportunity for tangled hair aplenty. Extreme Reviews reviewer Scott found his loose hair strands pulled into the machine more than once — on camera, no less.
If you remove the extension tubes from the device, you'll see that the blade is deep enough and protected enough to avoid any small adult human fingers, but still wide open enough to potentially allow smaller parts access. Granted, this side should be blowing outward, but it's not light debris we're worried about.
Why Ryobi's leaf blower is significantly safer
The design of the Ryobi leaf blower allows plentiful space between the air intake and the point at which the fan blade spins. The back of this tool is also angled, further protecting any wild strands that might be dangling near it. This is actually a fairly standard design element in leaf blowers both large and small — it should be a foregone conclusion that this sort suction power shouldn't be treated lightly.
The front of this tool has an extended section of non-removable tube, unlike the Yuquesen machine. This means the Ryobi tool is a bit more difficult to lug around — it's "mini," but it's certainly not small. However, this length of tube — along with the more plentiful plastic protective parts built into it — make the tool safer than its alternative.
The Ryobi leaf blower is safe. That shouldn't even be something you think to worry about with a product like this, but here we are.
Danger aside, Ryobi's tool is still a superior machine
The Ryobi handheld leaf blower (model PSBLB01K) is one of the best leaf blowers I've ever tested, and I've tested quite a few. It's not made to be a full-yard leaf blower — it doesn't have the power for that. Instead, it's perfect in a worksite or small deck area, where you might have to deal with loose dust or small piles of leaves. I used it to clear sawdust as I resurfaced a wood piano in an outdoor workspace.
This blower had the perfect amount of power for clearing the small spaces I needed to clear without blasting sawdust into the nearby city street (and into the faces of people walking nearby). It also comes with additional extension tube attachments in the box, too — I've not found a use for those yet, but it's nice to know there are more ways to use the tool.
Meanwhile, the Yuquesen's power is such that it could be used for sawdust, but not much else. Where the Ryobi's power borders on high enough to replace a full-sized leaf blower for most basic jobs, the Yuquesen doesn't quite deliver what it should. One feels like professional equipment, the other feels more like a toy.
Verdict and value
The Yuquesen leaf blower is available in the Yuquesen store on Amazon for approximately $60. For that price you get the blower, a few extension attachment tubes, earplugs, two batteries, a battery charger, and a carrying case. The quality of every part of this product feels questionable — lacking, like it's made with plastics that are only just strong enough to withstand the trip to the consumer and hold up for long enough to avoid a bad review. For $60, the Yuquesen blower is not worth the price.
The Ryobi blower costs around $150 at Home Depot with battery and charger included, and it is well worth the price. You could also buy the bare tool around $100, if you're a collector of Ryobi products and already have a Ryobi charger and battery on hand. If I only needed a blower for small areas like a garage stall, an apartment balcony, or an entryway, this would be my number one pick.