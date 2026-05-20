Sony Settlement Set To Give Playstation Users $7.85m: Who's Eligible For The Payout?

Whether you pay to play on a console or a PC, gaming is an expensive hobby, and it has only gotten pricier in recent years. Thus, it's a welcome surprise when so many who've taken up the pastime have the chance to get some cash back from it. This is what could be about to happen with Sony, which has agreed to a $7.85 million class action lawsuit payout. The company, which didn't admit wrongdoing, was accused of violating antitrust laws through its PlayStation store. It was alleged that Sony created a monopoly on games and overcharged gamers on digital copies after preventing other retailers from selling digital redemption codes.

In terms of eligibility, numerous PlayStation gamers have the potential to get a part of this payout. Those who made digital game purchases between April 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2023 through the PlayStation Network are included, with specific games being included as part of individuals' eligibility determination. Around 100 different titles from "No Man's Sky" to "Twisted Metal" to "The Last of Us" are included on the eligible game list from the settlement's website. Those with active PSN accounts will have their payout sent directly to their account wallet upon fund dispersion.

As of publication, the settlement has only been given preliminary approval, with a final approval hearing slated for October 15, 2026, to finalize it. That's to say there's still some waiting to be done before those potential payouts release, so what do you or do you not need to do while you wait?