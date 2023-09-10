How To Sign Into PlayStation Network

Unfortunately, despite how far online ecosystems for game consoles have progressed over the years, they're still not quite an exact science. Sometimes, for one reason or another, your PSN login just absolutely refuses to work. If you can't seem to log in, there are a few things you should try and verify.

Firstly, make sure you're using the correct email and password when signing in. It sounds obvious, but accidentally adding an extra letter when typing login information is more common than you'd think. Additionally, if this is your first time logging into a PSN account, make sure that you've verified your email address. You should have received an email after making your account with a link to follow. Your account won't actually activate until you click that link. If you can't remember your password, you can visit the Sony sign-in page on your web browser to reset it.

It's also worth noting that every PSN account has a strict limit on the number of PS4s you can activate on it. You can only have one PS4 linked to your account at a time — if you were logged in on another PS4, you'll need to log out of that one first. PS5s have unlimited access, though.