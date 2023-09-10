How To Sign Into PlayStation Network
During the seventh generation of video game consoles, after the original Xbox had already shown the efficacy of online connectivity with Xbox Live, every other major competitor in the scene started launching its own online ecosystem. For Sony and the PlayStation, that ecosystem was the PlayStation Network, through which PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable users could connect to play games cooperatively and competitively and download software.
The PlayStation Network has remained an enduring feature of PlayStation consoles since its initial launch. And while its features and specifics have gone through a few iterations, the general idea remains the same: bring players together and play games together. If you're interested in playing online on your PlayStation console, you'll need to connect to the PlayStation Network. Thankfully, unlike the early days of online gaming, it's a comparatively simpler process, one you can carry out entirely from the comfort of your PlayStation console.
How to sign into PSN on a PlayStation 4
Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4 and its associated ecosystems are still alive and well. Not everyone can get a PS5, after all, and even if they could, online systems from the previous generation usually stay running for a good few years, even after new consoles are released. If you've got a PSN account you want to use on a PS4, here's how to sign into it.
- Power on your PS4 console.
- On the home screen, select the Settings icon, denoted by an image of a toolbox.
- Select the Account Management icon, denoted by a smiley face.
- Select Sign In to PlayStation Network.
- Enter the email address and password associated with your PSN account.
Once you enter your login information, you'll be signed in and returned to the home menu, where you can fully avail yourself of PSN's features.
Incidentally, if this is your first time signing into PSN on a particular PS4, you will need to activate that PS4 as the account's primary PS4. You'll be notified as such when signing in, and then it's just a quick button press to activate.
How to sign into PSN on a PlayStation 5
Of course, the PlayStation 5 is the console to have for all PlayStation fans right now, thanks to its high-fidelity processor and intuitive DualSense controller. Naturally, the features of the PlayStation Network extend to the PS5, including the benefits of PlayStation Plus, but that's a separate conversation. Before anything else, you need to know how to sign into the PSN on your PS5 and start using all those cool features.
- Power on your PS5 console.
- On the home screen, select the Settings icon.
- Select Users and Accounts.
- Select Account.
- Select Sign in.
- Enter the email address and password associated with your PSN account.
If you're in a rush, you can also bring up the sign-in prompt by accessing any online features from the PS5's home menu. You'll be automatically redirected to the sign-in screen since you need a PSN account to use those features.
Why can't I sign in?
Unfortunately, despite how far online ecosystems for game consoles have progressed over the years, they're still not quite an exact science. Sometimes, for one reason or another, your PSN login just absolutely refuses to work. If you can't seem to log in, there are a few things you should try and verify.
Firstly, make sure you're using the correct email and password when signing in. It sounds obvious, but accidentally adding an extra letter when typing login information is more common than you'd think. Additionally, if this is your first time logging into a PSN account, make sure that you've verified your email address. You should have received an email after making your account with a link to follow. Your account won't actually activate until you click that link. If you can't remember your password, you can visit the Sony sign-in page on your web browser to reset it.
It's also worth noting that every PSN account has a strict limit on the number of PS4s you can activate on it. You can only have one PS4 linked to your account at a time — if you were logged in on another PS4, you'll need to log out of that one first. PS5s have unlimited access, though.