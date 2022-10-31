What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your PlayStation Network Password

Everyone's been in this situation at some point. Whether you have too many passwords swirling around in your head or you haven't turned on your PS4 in months and find yourself signed out, forgetting your PlayStation Network password is easy to do. Unfortunately, without your PSN password, your console will be very limited. You won't be able to game online, browse the PlayStation Network store, or even play your downloaded games. While this can be a frustrating situation to find yourself in, the good news is that resetting your PlayStation Network password is not very difficult and can be initiated in multiple ways.

You can always reset or change your password using the console itself; however, if you're away from the console, you can perform the same task using a web browser. These methods will help you achieve the same goal and get you back in gaming shape ASAP. You can also set up two-factor authentication for your PlayStation Network account; this will help Sony easily verify your identity when you request a password reset and provide your account with better security.