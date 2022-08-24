Plex Reports Data Breach, So It's Time To Change Your Password

Plex streaming platform has been a game-changer for the past decade. Even though it's not as popular as Netflix, Plex offers free ad-supported TV shows, movies, and TV channels on its streaming platform. But what makes Plex convenient for most of its 20 million users is that they can stream media files stored on their laptops or smartphones with other devices that support the app. Of course, you can also share your personal collection of media files with your friends, or stream movies and TV shows saved on your laptop to your smart TV using Plex.

Another cool feature of Plex is that it shows users what's trending on all the popular streaming services — you could use it to find what to watch on Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Prime Video. But not everything is rosy for the company at the moment, as revealed by an email that was sent to its users today explaining the problem and why you should change your account password.