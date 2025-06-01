No, Console Gaming Isn't Necessarily Cheaper Than PC – Here's Why

The PC versus console debate is as old as time, but lately, the former has pulled ahead in the most unexpected category — cost. Yes, despite the upfront price, PC gaming is often the cheaper option in the long run. Sure, a decent gaming PC that competes with a PS5 or Xbox Series X can cost anywhere between $850 and $1,500 before adding extras like a monitor or accessories. But once that initial investment is made, things start to look different.

Unlike consoles, which lock you into a single store per platform, PC gamers can shop across Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, itch.io, and more. With competition between these platforms fierce, sales are not just frequent, they're extreme. Games can drop to a few bucks within months of release, and in some cases, even less. Steam also regularly hosts publisher-wide discounts and massive seasonal events that slash prices across thousands of titles. Over time, this constant price-cutting saves players hundreds.

Then there are the freebies. The Epic Games Store has been giving away at least one game every week since its launch in 2018, and if you own all of them, your library is probably already valued in the thousands. Add in indie bundles from platforms like itch.io — often available on a pay-what-you-want basis — and it becomes obvious how quickly a large game library can grow without breaking the bank. PC games also dodge the new-gen standard of $70 pricing more often than not. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, for example, costs $60 on Steam while retailing for $70 on PS5. That $10 difference per game becomes significant if you're playing several titles each year.

