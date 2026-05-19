This US City's Classic Car Tribute To Route 66 Is Set To Shatter A Guinness World Record

The city is Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Guinness World Record to be broken is for the most classic cars in a single parade. This Tulsa event is part of the celebration of Route 66 turning 100 years old in 2026. It is the Route 66 Capital Cruise, and it will take place on a 5.5-mile stretch of Tulsa's 11th Street, which follows the original route of Route 66, one of the longest highways in the U.S., on May 30, 2026.

The current Guinness World Record for a classic car parade is held by Dorado, Puerto Rico, with 2,491 cars participating. On May 13, 2026, Tulsa City Councilor Christian Bengel made an announcement that Tulsa had 3,895 cars registered for its event, with over two weeks remaining for additional classic cars to sign up. It appears that there will be a new Guinness World Record, likely to be broken by a large margin. Local authorities with the tourism industry were originally shooting for 3,000 classic car owners to enter and drive in the event.

The Route 66 Capital Cruise is open to any vehicle that was made during model year 1996 or earlier, meaning that any car participating must be at least 30 years old or older. A special participant in the Route 66 Capital Cruise will be Bob Berghell, the grandson of the man who was known as the "Father of Route 66," Cyrus Avery. Avery, who led the fight for the Chicago-LA Route 66 through Tulsa, was one of five men who developed the U.S. National Highway System.