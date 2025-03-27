The 11 Longest Highways In The U.S., Ranked

The United States is a vast and diverse country, spanning dense forests, freezing mountain ranges, and sprawling, arid deserts. To cover a massive landmass of 3.81 million square miles, the country has an extensive network of highways and freeways to connect cities, towns, and even rural areas, making epic grand touring routes.

What's the difference between highways and freeways? The terms may be used interchangeably across the U.S., but they are different according to the Department of Transportation. One of the key distinctions is that freeways generally have higher speed limits compared to highways. Additionally, highways often have traffic signals, while freeways do not. The creation of the first U.S. highway system dates back to June 29, 1956, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 and chose Missouri as the first state to receive interstate highway funding. Since then, the U.S. has developed a sweeping road network that is home to some of the longest highways in the world.

