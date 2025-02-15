Highway Vs. Freeway: What's The Difference?

Hitting the grand touring routes on your road-trip bucket list or just commuting to work — either can bring you through a wide range of road types that each seem to have their own speed limits, rules, sizes, and signage. It's easy to gloss over all of this while you're concentrating on driving, but have you ever stopped (not in traffic) to really understand the difference between a highway and a freeway?

It may seem that the terms "highway" and "freeway" are interchangeable, possibly due to different regions in the United States having their own slang for driving terms (roundabout versus rotary versus traffic circle, for example). But these are actually two different road types, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Highway" is a broad term used for a public vehicle route often passing through urban, suburban, and rural areas as they connect various locations. A freeway is actually a type of highway, used to describe a divided high-speed road with on-ramps and off-ramps — one that's meant for large volumes of traffic, as seen in major cities like San Francisco or Los Angeles, and for longer routes.

