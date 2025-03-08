Most Comfortable Motorcycles You Can Buy (According To Owners)
Whether you're riding for a few hours or going on a long road trip, a comfortable motorcycle can make all the difference. After all, no one wants to deal with back pain or stiff legs after just a short ride.
A good comfortable motorcycle should have a soft, supportive seat, a relaxed riding position, and smooth suspension to absorb bumps. Wind protection also helps, so a good windshield and fairings can keep the wind from tiring you out. Some bikes even come with heated seats, cruise control, and adjustable handlebars to make long rides a little more enjoyable.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of the most comfortable motorcycles you can buy today. However, we didn't just rely on specs — instead, we're taking a look at what real riders say about their bikes. These are motorcycles that owners love for their smooth rides, features, easy handling, and all-day comfort.
2019 Honda Gold Wing GL1800
When it comes to long-distance touring, comfort is king. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 takes this seriously, delivering one of the smoothest and most enjoyable rides on the market. Riders who have spent hours on the saddle of this machine often praise its ergonomics, seat quality, and suspension — just a few of the reasons why the Honda Gold Wing is one of the most successful Honda motorcycles in history.
The seat on the Gold Wing is one of its standout features. It's plush, well-padded, and shaped perfectly for long rides. A review of the bike for Motorcycle Paradise mentions that riders can easily spend two or three hours on the bike without needing a break, which speaks volumes about the overall comfort. The reviewer also had a backrest installed, which only made things better by offering additional lumbar support.
One thing that sets the Gold Wing apart from some other tourers is its mid-mount foot controls. Initially, the reviewer from Motorcycle Paradise found them a bit different from what they were used to, but was able to adjust quickly. The positioning allows for a relaxed leg posture, making the journey smooth. The review also noted that highway pegs felt unnecessary, as the natural leg positioning was already comfortable enough.
The handlebars are also well-positioned, reducing strain on the arms and shoulders. Motorcycle Paradise mentioned that they had to raise and bring the bars back for a better fit on a similarly equipped Yamaha FJR1300, but on the Gold Wing, everything felt natural from the start. After all, there's a reason why Honda is one of the best brands when it comes to motorcycles.
2010 Victory Vision 8-Ball
The 2010 Victory Vision 8-Ball is designed for riders who want long-haul comfort without sacrificing cruiser style. Its low 24.5-inch seat height makes it one of the most accessible touring bikes, allowing riders to easily reach the ground. Plus, the two-tiered saddle provides built-in lower back support, making long rides easier on the spine.
For passengers, the elevated seat, dedicated floorboards, and grab rails offer an exceptionally comfortable experience, with one reviewer from Motorcycle.com joking that they wished their office chair felt the same way. On top of that, the air-shock and coil spring rear suspension absorbs bumps, ensuring the entire ride is smooth. In fact, we even found reports of riders covering over 1,500 miles in a single day on this bike.
The Vision 8-Ball also excels at stability and handling. Unlike traditional cruisers, it has a sportier lean angle, making it steady in corners and stable on highways. The full fairing design helps with wind protection, and while this model lacks an electrically adjustable windscreen, it's prewired for an upgrade. And with a six gallon fuel tank and 38 mpg fuel economy, riders can comfortably cover 200 miles per tank.
BKW K 1600 GTL 2024
The BMW K 1600 GTL is built for long-distance comfort, whether you're riding solo or with a passenger. As BMW's luxury touring flagship, it offers a plush saddle, ergonomic seating, and a suite of comfort-focused features that make it one of the most enjoyable touring motorcycles available. After all, BMW is known as one of the brands with the best motorcycle tech.
BMW nailed the riding position on the K 1600 GTL. The neutral posture, wide footpegs, and well-placed handlebars ensure you're neither hunched nor stretched too far. At 29 inches, the seat is low enough to make slow-speed maneuvering easier, but taller riders might prefer the Grand America version, which offers more legroom with forward-mounted floorboards.
Passengers often get the short end of the stick on motorcycles, but this is not the case with the BMW K 1600 GTL. The huge, well-padded backrest and wide seat make long rides comfortable. One reviewer on Bike Sales noted that while his son usually dislikes pillion seats, the secure and cushioned seating made a big difference in passenger comfort.
One of the biggest perks of the K 1600 GTL is its electric windscreen, which can be adjusted on the go. This creates a calm air bubble around the rider, cutting down on fatigue and making it easier to hear Bluetooth helmet audio. In addition, Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA) automatically tweaks the suspension based on the load, meaning whether you're riding solo or carrying a passenger with full luggage, the bike stays smooth over any road.
2023 Indian Challenger
The Indian Challenger is made for riding long distances in comfort. It has an impressive PowerPlus engine, smooth handling, and a design that keeps riders feeling good for hours. If you want a bike that can handle highways with ease, this one is a great choice.
At 831 pounds, the Challenger is a solid bike that is built to stay steady at high speeds. The chassis-mounted fairing and adjustable windscreen help block the wind, so you don't get tired from fighting against it. The 1,768cc V-twin engine makes 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque, meaning you can pass cars easily with just a twist of the throttle.
The large footboards let you move your feet around, so your legs don't get stiff. The gunfighter seat is designed to keep your back supported and your body in place, making long rides much easier. At 26.5 inches, the seat height is low enough to help with balance and control. If you need to stretch your legs, you can slide back a little for a quick break. These are all the features that made Steve Mazzucchi from Gear Patrol feel comfortable on the bike.
Indian didn't just focus on the rider. The passenger seat is just as well-padded, making it a comfortable ride for two-up touring. The bike's low center of gravity and smooth power delivery means less jostling for the passenger, keeping them secure and comfortable, even over rougher roads.
2023 Suzuki V-Storm 800DE
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a well-balanced adventure bike built for both on-road and off-road comfort. With its smooth engine, stable chassis, and plush suspension, it's a solid option for riders who want to explore without sacrificing comfort.
One of the biggest strengths of the V-Strom 800DE is its comfortable seat and well-designed ergonomics. The seat is designed for long hours of riding offering enough space to shift positions, making long trips more bearable — at least that's what Ryan Adams of Motorcycle.com had to report. The upright riding position and wide handlebars help reduce strain, while the narrow midsection makes it easy to grip the bike with your legs.
The 776cc parallel-twin engine delivers smooth and solid power, making highway cruising feel effortless. The bike is stable at high speeds, with minimal vibrations, thanks to its dual balance shafts. Riders can choose between three engine modes for different riding conditions, and the adjustable traction control system includes a Gravel mode for better control on dirt roads.
2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is a sport-touring motorcycle that blends long-distance comfort with thrilling performance. With a smooth inline-triple engine, advanced electronics, and well-designed ergonomics, this bike is built for riders who want both power and practicality on the road. Florian Neuhauser from RoadRunner reviewed the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ and praised its sporty yet comfortable ride.
Yamaha put a lot of thought into making the Tracer 9 GT+ comfortable for all-day riding. The seat is well-padded, offering great support and a comfortable experience even with around two hours of riding. It even comes in two height options, and a heated seat is available as an accessory for those who want something for winter. Plus, the upright riding position, wide handlebars, and spacious ergonomics make it easy to stay comfortable over long distances.
The semi-active KYB suspension is another highlight. Riders can choose between A-1 (Sport mode) and A-2 (Comfort mode), with A-2 being ideal for rougher roads.
Powering the bike is Yamaha's 890cc CP3 triple engine, which delivers 108 horsepower with a smooth throttle response. The bike is light, making it easy to handle in corners while the electronic suspension keeps the ride stable. It also comes with an adjustable windscreen that helps reduce wind buffeting, leading to an overall comfortable riding experience.
Kawasaki Concorus 14 ABS
The Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS may be an older design, but it still delivers solid comfort and performance for long-distance riders, even for passengers. With a powerful engine, an upright riding position, and adjustable wind protection, it's a great choice for sport-touring.
The seat is well-padded and comfortable, even without the optional touring seat. At 32.1 inches, it's not the lowest, but Kawasaki made the front narrower so shorter riders can reach the ground more easily. The handlebars pull back, allowing for a relaxed riding position that helps reduce fatigue on long trips. In other words, you won't have to worry about your shoulders getting tired.
The electric windscreen and adjustable vent help reduce wind buffeting, which is another plus, allowing riders to find the right airflow for comfort, while the heated grips are great for cold rides. On top of that, the side cases offer good storage, are easy to remove, and make packing for a trip simple.
Mark Vaughn from Autoweek reviewed the 2024 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS and was impressed by its ability to handle long highway rides. He rode nearly 1,000 miles in two days and found the seat to be more comfortable than the Yamaha FJR1300's.
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide
The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is a big, powerful, and stylish bagger designed for long-distance comfort that feels smooth compared to the previous model. With a massive Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine and top-tier design, it's built to turn heads and make every ride feel comfortable.
This bike's high handlebars and relaxed seating position let you ride for hours without feeling tired, something that James Oxley, who reviewed the bike for Adventure Bike Rider, loved. The wide fairing blocks the wind, making highway riding smooth and enjoyable. The large saddlebags offer plenty of space for your gear, so you can pack for longer trips without worry.
Even though it's a big and heavy bike, it handles well. It's not made for quick turns or tight spaces, but it feels stable and controlled, even when riding through twisting roads. At the heart of the CVO Road Glide is the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine with a ton of power, making highway cruising easy and fun. Just twist the throttle, and the bike should pull ahead smoothly.
2023 BMW R 1250 RT
The BMW R 1250 RT is a sport-touring motorcycle that blends power, comfort, and technology into a well-balanced package. The bike has a 1,254cc boxer twin engine that produces 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. This means it has strong acceleration and plenty of power for highway cruising or passing other vehicles. Thanks to BMW's ShiftCam technology, the engine adjusts itself to provide smooth power at low speeds and extra boost at high speeds.
Paul Dail from Rider Magazine tested the 2023 BMW R 1250 RT on a 900-mile trip and found it to be one of the most comfortable sport-touring bikes. He praised the plush seat, smooth suspension, and excellent wind protection. Another review from RoadRunner described the R 1250 RT as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," meaning it looks like a tourer but performs like a sportbike.
Despite its heavy weight (615 lbs), the R 1250 RT feels easy to handle, especially at higher speeds. The special front suspension keeps the bike stable while braking, while the rear suspension makes rough roads feel smooth. The bike also has a 10.25-inch color display with navigation, Bluetooth, and ride data. Finally, Adaptive Cruise Control adjusts speed based on traffic, while the windshield moves up and down for better wind protection.
2023 Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero
The Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero is a stylish bagger-style cruiser. Its fixed fairing, small windshield, and integrated saddlebags give it a sleek look, while the 1,700cc V-twin engine delivers around 80 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque at low RPMs. The six-speed transmission includes two overdrive gears, making highway cruising smooth.
The seat height of 28.7 inches makes it comfortable for most riders. PowerSports Wheels and Deals reviewed the 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero and loved its classic cruiser feel with modern comfort. He highlighted that the wide, cushioned seat and relaxed riding position make it great for long rides. At 840 lbs, it's a heavy bike. KnuckleHQ also tested the bike and noted that its weight requires extra care at low speeds. However, once moving, it feels stable and easy to control.
The bike also offers analog-style gauges with an LCD display. It has a 20-liter fuel tank, radio, and lockable storage compartments, while the factory cruise control adds convenience for long-distance riders.