Most Comfortable Motorcycles You Can Buy (According To Owners)

When it comes to long-distance touring, comfort is king. The 2019 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 takes this seriously, delivering one of the smoothest and most enjoyable rides on the market. Riders who have spent hours on the saddle of this machine often praise its ergonomics, seat quality, and suspension — just a few of the reasons why the Honda Gold Wing is one of the most successful Honda motorcycles in history.

The seat on the Gold Wing is one of its standout features. It's plush, well-padded, and shaped perfectly for long rides. A review of the bike for Motorcycle Paradise mentions that riders can easily spend two or three hours on the bike without needing a break, which speaks volumes about the overall comfort. The reviewer also had a backrest installed, which only made things better by offering additional lumbar support.

One thing that sets the Gold Wing apart from some other tourers is its mid-mount foot controls. Initially, the reviewer from Motorcycle Paradise found them a bit different from what they were used to, but was able to adjust quickly. The positioning allows for a relaxed leg posture, making the journey smooth. The review also noted that highway pegs felt unnecessary, as the natural leg positioning was already comfortable enough.

The handlebars are also well-positioned, reducing strain on the arms and shoulders. Motorcycle Paradise mentioned that they had to raise and bring the bars back for a better fit on a similarly equipped Yamaha FJR1300, but on the Gold Wing, everything felt natural from the start. After all, there's a reason why Honda is one of the best brands when it comes to motorcycles.